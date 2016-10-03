Volume One hosts their second annual Night Market

The Local Store hosted the Night Market Friday Sept. 30 from 6-9 p.m. With food trucks, local vendors and acoustic music the Night Market brings in support for all that Eau Claire has to offer. ( Sydney Purpora )

Walking up to the Local Store’s Night Market, the public is welcomed by the aroma of local food trucks parked outside and the soft sound of acoustic music in the background.

Upon entry, you are greeted by local vendors explaining their products and employees eager to show you around. Stepping outside to the courtyard after a tour through the store, a bonfire pit accompanied by lively conversations and a local acoustic artist awaits.

When Program Manager at Volume One’s Local Store Lindsey Quinnies and her coworkers came up with the idea for a Night Market, she said they wanted to create a place for customers to meet local vendors and get a taste of Eau Claire.

Volume One hosted their second annual Night Market Friday Sept. 30 from 6-9 p.m. at The Local Store.

The indoor/outdoor market consists of local food trucks, vendors and acoustic talent highlighting just some of what Eau Claire locals have to offer. With many things to choose from, Quinnies said the Night Market gives everyone a chance to experience local amenities.

“You can grab some food from the food truck, hangout by the fire pit, listen to some music or meet the local vendors,” Quinnies said. “No matter what you choose, there is something for everyone here.”

Food trucks from local businesses such as Gordo’s and local vendors like Kaiserson Honey or Chippewa River Reclaim are available at the market for all members of the community to enjoy. Local acoustic performers such as Laska were also showcased. Selected by request or through Volume One connections, each accentuate a different taste of Eau Claire.

Quinnies said the Night Market was created with the idea to showcase the makers of the products while bringing local talent and food into the mix.

Senior communication science and disorders student Maddi Herzfeld said her first experience at the Night Market taught her more about what Eau Claire has to offer.

“The music was beautiful and everyone is very nice and very passionate about what they are doing here. It was very enlightening,” Herzfeld said. “I enjoyed how the music and everything available is local too.”

A Local Store employee, Colin Carey, worked at their first Night Market last year and said after a late start last year, he hopes this year’s warmer temperatures will bring in more support for the local businesses at the market.

“I am hoping people come to support the food trucks and local vendors of the area more this year,” Carey said. “I think that it will be just as good if not better than last year.”

Plans for this year’s Night Market are similar to last year’s but this time they are taking different talent from the area with more artists and vendors who are approaching the store to get involved, Quinnies said.

The Night Market is every Friday through the end of October from 6-9 p.m. at The Local Store. Find out more information about the next Night Market at volumeone.org.