One hundred reasons to celebrate: week 19

#67 – Blugold Beginnings

Blugold Beginnings is a program that works to inspire and promote students to attend college. It focuses on showing underrepresented, low-income or first-generation students college is an attainable goal.

The first program that Blugold Beginnings offers is a mentorship program where UW-Eau Claire student mentors work with local schools. The student mentors coordinate with teachers, parents and staff to make these sessions as convenient as possible. The goal is to provide services such as study skills, tutoring, college preparation skills and career exploration to the younger students.

The next program that Blugold Beginnings offers is fifth grade and eighth grade Campus Tour Days. On these days, thousands of these students from nearby schools swarm Eau Claire’s campus to become familiar with the university and learn why post-secondary education is importation. All mentors are current Eau Claire students who aim to make the day fun and interactive. The opportunity to be a mentor is open to all students.

Blugold Beginnings also offers summer camps. According to the website, the goals of these camps are to: increase campers’ knowledge of post-secondary opportunities, increase their comfort on a college campus, their interest in Science, Technology, Engineering, or Math (STEM) career fields and their awareness of the steps they would need to complete to get a certain career.

Students interested in getting involved in the Blugold Beginnings program or looking for more information can call 715-836-3015 or visit the office, located on the first floor of Centennial Hall, right next to Einstein’s Bagels.

#68 – Center for International Education

The Center for International Education focuses on preparing students for a diverse world. This is done through programs such as study abroad, which provides international learning experiences to students. According to the center’s website, it also aims to support campus internationalization initiatives and advocates for intercultural competency and lifelong inquiry.

There are a variety of divisions that make up the Center for International Education. These include programs for Chinese students, international students and scholar services, study abroad, the Intensive English Program and the Host a Friend Program. Each of these programs promotes diversity, inclusion and intercultural competency.

For more information about the Center for International Education, students can visit the office at 3 Schneider Hall, or call 715-836-4411.

#69 – Council on Internationalization and Global Engagement

The Council on Internationalization and Global Engagement (CIGE) is a group of faculty and students who are working to increase campus internationalization and global engagement.

According to the CIGE webpage, there are currently six different working groups, including the Policy/Practice/Procedure group, the Resource Inventory and Issues group, The campus 75% group, Learning Abroad: Oversight and Evaluation, The International Partnerships group and the communication department.

Each group focuses on different issues or systems on campus in order to maintain and improve the campus experience. All students are welcome to join these working groups. More information on each group can be found on their website.

To get involved or for any additional questions, students can visit the CIGE office in Phillips Science Hall 245.

#70 – Immersion Experiences

An immersion experience is to be completely surrounded by a culture different from one’s own. There are four different ways students can search for immersion experience. These include the Domestic Intercultural Immersion Experiences Program, Faculty-Led International, Immersion Experiences Program, International Fellows Program and International Internships.

All immersion programs are run through the Intercultural Immersion Office. According to the Immersion Experiences webpage, the department aims to “deepen student intercultural competence through experiential learning opportunities and engagement with people, cultures, languages, environments, and systems different than their own, in order to foster engaged citizens who have personal and professional skills for lifelong learning in a diverse world.”

Anyone interested in participating in an immersion programs can contact Shanti Freitas, who is the Intercultural Immersions Coordinator. Her office is located in 17C Schofield Hall. She can also be reached by phone at 715-836-6037 or by email at [email protected]