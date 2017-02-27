One hundred reasons to celebrate: week 18

Cutline: Pictured above is an Eau Claire student participating in a shorthand class from the School of Business during January 1976.

Each week The Spectator will showcase organizations, departments, majors or other aspects of UW-Eau Claire as a part of the centennial celebrations event known as “100 Reasons to Celebrate.”

All photos courtesy of Special Collections and Archives, W.D. McIntyre Library, UW-Eau Claire.

#63 – Business Communication

Advanced Business Communication is a certificate that will be noted on the transcripts of students who take the extra 12 credits required. These students are also required to get a minimum of a B- in each course.

According to the UW-Eau Claire website, more than 20 percent of business students work toward this certificate to add an extra set of skills to their resumes. However, a student with any major is able to participate in the program to earn this additional credential.

The College of Business also offers a Business Writing and Presentations Studio. Here, mentors are available to help students with presentations, upcoming projects or papers. The studio is located in Schneider 221, but students interested in taking advantage of these services can also visit the website to schedule appointments.

#64 – Human Development Center

The Human Development Center is an agency run through Eau Claire that offers clinical services to children in the community. These include behavior and adjustment problems, physical handicaps, reading difficulties, speech issues, depression and more. The cost for each of these services usually ranges from $200 to $300 dollars.

At the center, student clinicians, either undergraduates or graduates who excel in their studies, work with students under the supervision of licensed faculty members.

Another component of the department is its academic intervention clinic, which focuses on helping assess and intervene with children who are having academic difficulties. The clinic partnered with three schools in the Eau Claire Area school district and two in Chippewa Falls in order to do this. However, they offer services both during the school year and over the summer.

According to the center’s website, services are done by using, “state of the art intervention technology to design, implement, and measure student progress in reading, mathematics, and written language.”

Anyone looking to get in contact with the Human Development Center can stop by the Human Sciences and Services building on 239 Water Street. It is open Tuesdays-Thursdays, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. You can also contact the center by calling 715-836-5604.

#65 – Psychology

Students interested in the field of psychology can choose a minor or major in psychology or a major in behavioral analysis. Currently, there are nearly 600 students with one of these majors, 200 with a minor and 30 students enrolled in the graduate program, according to the Eau Claire website.

Psychology students have opportunities to explore other cultures through cultural immersion trips, prepare for their future through internships and connect with other students through the psychology club or Psi Chi.

After college, students can look forward to jobs in a variety of areas. Eau Claire alumni who received a degree in psychology now work as mental health professionals, AmeriCorps members, Certified Child Life Specialists and even a Brickhouse International President.

Through the psychology program, Eau Claire has also created a campus autism program, which allows psychology students to meet with children who have autism or related pervasive developmental disorders. It gives students an opportunity for hands-on teaching experiences, while also offering intensive behavioral intervention for the child. The services they provide include cooperation and focusing skills, language assessment and development, play and social skills and much more.

#66 – Social Work

Eau Claire students interested in social work can declare a major of comprehensive social work or a minor of gerontology.

Gerontology “examines the correlates and consequences of human aging,” according to the department webpage. Students interested in this minor can look forward to jobs that provide direct services to the elderly. These include designing, implementing, and evaluating programs or assisting with financial planning.

Students with the comprehensive social work major might find jobs as adoption specialists, probation officers, marriage and family therapists or substance abuse counselors.

In either program, students are able to get involved in many ways. Social work provides opportunities to work on research projects, study abroad or join one of the department’s three student organizations: The Association of Student Social Workers, Phi Alpha Honor Society – Eta Upsilon or the Human Trafficking Abolitionists.

Any student interested in more information on social work can email [email protected] or stop by the office at the Human Sciences and Services building, room number 253.