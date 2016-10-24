One hundred reasons to celebrate: week 8

One of the goals of NSE is “seeing the United States and experiencing its diversity of cultures, values and lifestyles.” In the picture are students on a field trip to the West Coast in 1972.

Each week The Spectator will showcase organizations, departments, majors or other aspects of UW-Eau Claire as a part of the centennial celebrations event known as “100 Reasons to Celebrate.”

#26 – Art & Design

“Art & Design is dedicated to delivering creative and innovative experiences by promoting practice in foundation skills, historical knowledge and collaborative effort,” states the department’s website. “You are encouraged to thrive in a discipline of your choice, discovering your passion and talents through multiple emphasis areas and course options.”

The department offers 13 majors – 11 of which are comprehensive, so they don’t require a minor – and two minors.

Students in the program have 24-hour access to equipment in all studio areas and the unique opportunity to travel with their mentors on faculty-led trips to renowned museums and private galleries.

While Art & Design doesn’t require a portfolio for admission to the program, students already in the program must have a portfolio for their B.F.A. review, which takes place around their second year, according to their website.

In fact, in December senior B.F.A. degree candidates will display their portfolios in the Foster Gallery.

The gallery is currently showcasing “Tributaries: A Centennial Celebration of Art & Design Alumni.” Hours are weekdays 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m, 6-8 p.m. every Thursday evening and weekends 1-4:30 p.m.

#27 – Latin American Studies

This week, Eau Claire is celebrating Latin American Studies with events and speakers on campus Monday-Friday.

According to the April 18, 2002 issue of The Spectator, three Eau Claire students were preparing to give presentations at the 2002 Midwest Conference on Latin American Studies that day and the next. One international student planned to read her paper “Modernization and the status of Women in Brazil,” which she had been working on for more than a year.

Latin American Studies students today are preparing to live in an increasingly interconnected world by learning about the Spanish language and Latin American culture.

“Students also gain in-depth knowledge and understanding of Latin America and Latinos/Hispanics in the United States through an array of courses from multiple disciplines including economics, geography, political science, art history, religion, history, anthropology and public and environmental health,” states the department’s web page.

Tuesday from 4-6 p.m., speaker Mario Gadea will be speaking about the issues facing the LGBTQ community in Nicaragua. For more information on this presentation and for a full list of this week’s events, visit the university’s calendar of events.

#28 – National Student Exchange

While many students on campus make the decision to study abroad, they also have the opportunity to participate in the National Student Exchange (NSE) program. It allows students to travel across the country to participating colleges and universities they can attend for the price of Eau Claire tuition. This allows them to experience a different part of the nation without having to worry so much about cost as a factor.

According to the Eau Claire’s NSE website, there are nearly 200 participating institutions in 49 states as well as Canada, the Virgin Islands, Guam and Puerto Rico. The national NSE website gives a comprehensive list of all participating locations.

Application materials are to be submitted early February for approval to participate the following academic year. Prior to leaving, students must fill out an advising agreement to make sure their planned credits will transfer back to Eau Claire.

An informational meeting about the National Student Exchange program will be held at 10 a.m. this Friday, Oct. 28, in Menominee 320F, Davies Center.

#29 – University Recreation and Sport Facilities

To celebrate the centennial, University Recreation is hosting a week-long challenge. Students can receive stickers for participating in specific activities around campus. If they fill their cards with all six stickers, they will be entered in a drawing to win a semester-long Dual Fitness Membership.

Challenges include attending a group exercise class, taking a selfie during a workout at the Vita Course, participating in one of the many games offered at the BBC in Hilltop Center and partaking in any Open Recreation activity.

At 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27 in McPhee, there will be a costume climb, where students can dress up in Halloween costumes and try to reach the top of the climbing wall.

A few of the sports facilities on campus are the McPhee/Olson Complex, Bollinger Fields, six volleyball courts and more. Included in the Recreation side of the entity are the Environmental Recreation Center (EAC) and the Bowling and Billiard Center (BBC).

Schedules for events, programs and sports are available on the Recreation website.

All photos courtesy of Special Collections and Archives, McIntyre Library, UW-Eau Claire.