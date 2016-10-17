One hundred reasons to celebrate: Week 7

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Each week The Spectator will showcase organizations, departments, majors or other aspects of UW-Eau Claire as a part of the centennial celebrations event known as “100 Reasons to Celebrate.”

#23 – Student Health Service

Nestled inside Crest Wellness Center on Upper Campus is Student Health Service (SHS). This entity aims to provide affordable healthcare to Eau Claire students without forcing them to leave campus to find it, states the website.

The SHS website lists a multitude of available services. Among these are women’s and men’s health care, STI screening and smoking/tobacco cessation. Outside of services, SHS also has certain products available, such as Ace bandages, arm slings, crutches – both for rent and for purchase – and walking boots.

A list of fees is available online. Students can make appointments for any time between 7:45 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday or 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m Wednesday.

To celebrate the centennial, SHS is offering reduced pricing on chlamydia/gonorrhea testing, hosting a drawing for free flu shots and raffling off a cold and flu gift basket. All this takes place Oct. 17-21.

SHS will also have flu shot clinics set up in Davies Center 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 17, 18, 24, 27 and Nov. 2. The cost will be $20 for students and $25 for faculty. The only accepted forms of payment will be cash and check.

#24 – Student Success Center

The Student Success Center is made up of four distinct parts: Academic Skills, Center for Writing Excellence, Services for Students with Disabilities and Math Lab.

These resources are free for students to use at any point during the school year through appointments or walk-ins.

The Academic Skills Center has weekly tutoring sessions for all students enrolled in specific language, physical and social science courses. Students can apply for individual recurring tutoring appointments online at TutorTrac using their campus login information.

At the Center for Writing Excellence, students can work on their writing with trained writing assistants. The center’s site states its main focuses are helping students develop thesis statements, focus arguments and generate ideas. This service is available in five different locations around campus, as well as online.

Services for Students with Disabilities aims to make all university facilities, programs and activities accessible for everyone. All students who register with the SSD office gain access to several unique accommodations, including assistive technology, scribes and service animals. For more information, students can visit the SSD website.

Math Lab is an option for all students who want help with their mathematics homework or need clarification on certain concepts they are learning in class. All tutors, who are students who have previously taken calculus and are enrolled in higher-level math courses, can help students in Math 010, 020, 108, 109, 111, 112, 113 and 114. Special assistance is available for those in Math 104, 215 or 246.

#25 – University Administration

Eau Claire’s University Administration is comprised of men and women working to make this campus run as smoothly as possible. Each of the seven Campus Centers administrators oversee many duties.

For example, Director of University Centers, Charles F. Farrell is responsible for six different entities on campus, including Davies Center and Schofield Auditorium. He also serves as “contract administrator for many of the auxiliary services on campus including Blugold Dining, the University Bookstore, Blugold Card Services, Printing Services and vending,” states his profile on the Administration website.

Also included in University Administration are the Chancellor’s eight staff members. On his staff are Suzanne Olson, Mary Jane Brukardt, Beth Hellwig, Patricia Kleine, Debra Lang, Teresa O’Halloran, Mike Rindo and Kim Way. For more information on these staff members and their positions, visit the Office of the Chancellor web page.