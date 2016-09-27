Student Senate approves new logo

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Senate hosts a successful Town Hall

The Town Hall hosted by Student Senate last Thursday, was a success, Student Body President Sukhu said, with about 75 students in attendance and open conversations about inclusivity issues on campus.

Sukhu said Senate is still trying to figure out what to do with the information gleaned from the session but is pleased with the turnout. Sukhu also noted Town Halls may need a larger venue in the future.

New Senate logo confirmed

A resolution moving to update the Senate logo passed 20-3-1, but not without some questioning from some senators.

Designed by Marketing Coordinator Amanda Thao, the logo will replace the old Senate logo, which Student Office of Sustainability Director Ethan Fuhrman said “looked like a hamburger.”

Fuhrman said the new logo was a “welcomed change.”

Senator Branden Yates moved to table the motion until the following week.

“We represent the student body; let’s get some more input from the student body,” Yates said. “See what they have to say on it, see if they like it, see if they hate it, not just shove it through in one meeting.”

Mascot Coordinator Samuel Milewsky said the logo has been used since the start of the school year, allowing students to provide Senate members with feedback if they felt it was necessary.

The motion to table the resolution failed with a vote of 15-8-1 and the discussion resumed.

Several members voiced opinions in line with Yates, particularly that they were not made aware of the new logo earlier.

The logo was developed in August, Sukhu said, and has been used on recent Senate materials.

“Why are we voting on it if we’re already using it?” Senator Alex Stout asked.

Members of the Senate have had about a month and a half to familiarize themselves with the logo, Sukhu said. But if the resolution was voted down, they would operate fairly and remove the logo from all materials until a new logo could be made, approved and applied.

Sukhu explained formal legislative policy did not occur because the logo development happened before school resumed. She also acknowledged the frustration some members expressed in being excluded from the process.

“We’re sorry we didn’t consult you all on this but we did it with the intention of making us better for the student body,” Sukhu said.

In the end, the resolution was passed, reaffirming the Senate logo in use.

Horan Hall to become co-ed

Horan Hall, the only all-male residence hall on Eau Claire’s campus, is set to transition to co-ed living next year, Yates said.

Yates said he wanted to discuss it because no student organizations were informed of this decision in the last year and a half, and it did not sit well with him. Yates is a member of the Horan Hall Council and Senate.

“I’m just voicing my displeasure once again on students not being involved in any type of decision-making going on on this campus,” Yates said, “which has been something that has been a habit of this administration and faculty at UW-Eau Claire.”

Yates clarified he has no problem with the change itself, but that student organizations were not asked for their input. The Horan hall director, Horan’s eight resident assistants and housing administration were the only ones who were aware of the planned change, Yates said.

Residence Hall Association and Hall Council discussed converting Horan to a co-ed hall three years ago, Senator Maddy Earley said.

Several members raised concerns about the gender change affecting the traditional back-to-school Horan Hall welcome party. This gathering, a 17-year tradition dubbed ‘Sausage Fest,’ includes whiffle ball and all-you-can-eat hot dogs for the residents. This tradition was Campus Affairs Director Lars Nelson’s main focus.

“I’m more concerned about why we have a campus event called ‘Sausage Fest,’” Nelson said.

Hosting such an event suggests masculinity, male dominance and rape culture, Nelson said, and does not create a safe campus environment.

Editor’s note: Amanda Thao is part of The Spectator staff.