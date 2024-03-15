Men’s and women’s tennis teams takes on St. Olaf

It was a busy weekend for Blugold tennis as both the men’s and women’s tennis teams faced St. Olaf. The women’s tennis team geared up for a tough opponent in the 5-0 St. Olaf Lions. While the Blugolds would fall to the Lions in a nailbiter finish 5-4, they were given high-effort performances.

Second-year Anna Lee gave the Blugolds a boost by winning both #1 doubles with third-year Samantha Fuchs, and #2 singles. Lee talked about what it meant to be able to play doubles with her teammate Fuchs.

“Getting to play with a new teammate has been really exciting,” Lee said.

In the 2024 season, Fuchs and Lee have dominated together in #1 doubles defeating Grinnell College 8-1 and UW-Superior 8-2.

Following the 2-0 start playing doubles together, they followed up with an 8-3 victory over St. Olaf. Lee and Fuchs operate on a mindset that helps them focus down on the next match.

“We tend to go into matches with the mindset that we are going to fight really hard and give it our all,” Lee said.

With the success coming with their partnership, building into the match and improving has been key to their success. Figuring out their opponents and attacking when need to has proved costly.

“As we progress we tend to be able to find their weaknesses and find the best way to approach it, as the match goes on we definitely get more comfortable with each other and how to play well as a team,” Lee said.

After winning the first set 6-1, Lee knew the second set was going to be a competitive one.

“The second set is definitely a different mindset, especially after winning the first set,” Lee said. “Puts a little more pressure on both you and your opponent.”

The pressure was definitely on both sides as Lee and St Olaf’s Alexandra Berns duked out a tight and scrappy second set. Lee was able to clinch the victory with a tiebreaker winning 7-2.

“I’ve been trying to work on being more aggressive,” Lee said. “I’ve been trying to work on playing to my strengths and being more aggressive coming into the net more.”

Alongside the importance of effort and a strong mindset, Lee said, “we are not expected to win every match but we are expected to give it our all.”

While the Blugolds lost in a heartbreaker that saw fourth-year Sydney Presler fall in the third set 11-9, the Blugolds showed the mindset and energy that they prioritize.

Next, Men’s tennis faced St. Olaf men’s tennis Sunday, March 10. Blugolds clinched their first win of the spring defeating St. Olaf on the road 6-3. The Blugolds won 2 out of 3 doubles matches.

Third-year Colin Chapman and third-year Hunter Roseth were the winners in the #1 doubles match winning 8-5. Chapman and Roseth used several different looks against St.Olaf to help them succeed.

“The goal for us is to always get to the net as soon as possible and ending points early,” Roseth said. “The biggest key is net play and taking over the middle.”

Roseth noted power shots and ending points early as keys to their success to get on top as soon as possible. Roseth and Chapman try to stick to attributes of their game that help them succeed.

“We don’t adjust too much, we just play our own game,” Roseth said.

Their steady style of play and consistency in approach helped surge the double to a big victory that helped the Blugolds defeat St. Olaf. Alongside their two double wins, the Blugolds also won four singles matches.

The Blugolds tennis teams will head to Orlando, Florida next for their spring break trip on March 17-22.

Benes can be reached at [email protected].