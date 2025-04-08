In the key of E: Taking a breath

Hello. Welcome or welcome back to “In the key of E.” I have a lot to say, so let’s jump right in.

Weekly recap

If you read my article from last week, you know I was more stressed than I’ve probably ever been. I very quickly proved myself wrong. I think I spent over 30 hours total doing homework between Monday and Thursday alone last week.

Now that my project is done and turned in, it almost feels like a weight has been lifted off of my shoulders. Do I have to start a brand new project now? Yes. But it’s not as stressful as the last given the content.

Story continues below advertisement

Blugold Radio was once again really great. I may or may not have been 20 minutes late to meet Cora to record, so our show was only 25 minutes instead of the usual over 40.

We had two editions of The Spectator come out last week. The first, The Spectraitor, was an April Fools’ edition of the paper with a bunch of satirical stories. I wrote one about a new ski lift being built on the hill so that it’s easier for students to get up the hill. I fear students may have read it and just been disappointed that there wasn’t actually a ski lift.

At the end of the week, my saving grace was going home for the weekend. I didn’t do much except catch up on sleep. At the end of the weekend, my mom sent me home with an abundance of leftovers, so I’m definitely set all week.

Yesterday was probably the best day I’ve had in a while. With a relaxing drive back to school, a really funny podcast to listen to on the way there and a successful presentation, I was more than content.

The presentation was for my Rhetorics of Social Justice class, and I had to share a little about a coming-of-age essay I wrote. It was a sensitive subject, so it was slightly scary. But the people in that class were good listeners, so that definitely helped.

From me to you

I’m going to be so honest with everyone. I was truly so busy this past week that I didn’t have time to learn anything. I know that probably sounds ridiculous, but my brain was only ever focused on my journalism project. It was like Adobe Audition was calling my name. I promise I’ll have more for you next week.

Weekly R.E.P.O.R.T.

Reading: For class, I’m reading “Tomboyland” by Melissa Faliveno and “Body Work” by Melissa Febos. For fun, “Me Before You” by Jojo Moyes and “My Life With Words” by Barbara F. Luebke.

I did not read in the past week. Please don’t judge.

Eating: Leftovers.

My mom sent me home with so many containers of food. I’m definitely set for the whole week.

Playing: “The Comment Section,” a podcast by Drew Afualo.

I was listening to the episode “MISTAKE-A-TINI” on my drive back to school this morning and I could not stop laughing.

Obsessing: Literally nothing.

I haven’t had time to obsess over anything.

Recommending: Consume all of Drew Afualo’s content.

Treating: Enjoying the free time I now have.

Thank you so much for joining me once again. Take care of yourselves. Sending lots of love.

-E.

Braun can be reached at [email protected].