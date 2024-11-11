Independent Reading

It’s hard to read for fun during the school year. Between reading so many assigned books and limited free time, most students would rather just reach for their phone rather than a book after their homework is finished.

If you’re in the mood to read but don’t feel like you have the time or energy to get into a book, try reading zines.

A zine is a self-produced publication with a small circulation. The style and content of zines vary. The generally accepted criteria for a zine is that it has to be independently produced and have less than a thousand copies.

Some are full-color with almost professional illustrations and typography. Others are scruffy and look like they were made in an hour. Some are text-heavy; others only have pictures.

You may also find a lot of experimentation with the form of the zine, although small booklets are the most common. Personally, I’d describe zines as an intersection of pamphlets, books, diaries and magazines. There isn’t a hard definition of zines.

A fun thing about zines is how strangely specific they can be. For example, I have a zine of cartoon drawings of chickens wearing Marvel Halloween costumes.

While sorting through zines for sale on Etsy, I found zines giving awards to eggs, documenting the strange things librarians find in returned books, and a guide to the symbol imagery on gravestones.

Most zines are short. My favorite zines are the ones that are brief, but can be read over and over again. Their small size makes them easy to carry around with you.

If you’re someone who wants to reduce screen time, zines are a great alternative to being on your phone as they can be just as easy to pick up and read during a few minutes of downtime.

Zines are difficult to find, which adds to their appeal. When you pick up a zine, there’s a sense that you’re reading something that few others will ever read.

You can find zines at certain gift shops and independent bookstores, as well as at events such as arts and craft fairs and even concerts.

However, the most accessible source of zines is the internet. Etsy is probably the best place to find them due to their wide variety of subjects, styles and prices.

Common Zine Topics

Fanzines

The original zines were fanzines. Zine culture emerged from collected volumes of fanfiction from science fiction enthusiasts—most notably Star Trek fans—that were sent out to special mailing lists. In the 1970s, fanzines were a popular outlet for fans of punk rock. Music and movie genres appear to be the most common subjects of modern fanzines.

Politics

Having been heavily influenced by the punk subculture, zines have a history of promoting political ideals outside of the mainstream.

Comics

Zine writers and readers love comics. Don’t expect to see your typical Marvel/DC style superhero stories. Most zine comics have a scruffy art style and a broad range of stories which makes them a good choice for readers who like the art form of comics but aren’t interested in the superhero genre.

How-To

These include DIY projects, recipes, and even self-help.

Holmes can be reached at [email protected].