Fire up the bingo sheets — it’s Grammy season

2024 was a year full of new music that got everyone on their feet or in their feels. Specifically in the pop sphere, I feel like there was a revival of pop music that brought back some of the fun energy of the 2010s.

With nominations being released for the biggest night in music, I’ve been thinking about whom I want to win and putting in my predictions for Feb. 2. After mentioning it to my roommates, I thought I would fully get my predictions in and post it to later celebrate or laugh at. Overall, this article will hold space for the Grammys.

Before I get into my predictions fully, I do want to add a disclaimer. With my background in creative writing and communications, these predictions are my uneducated opinion, so take this article as a fun bingo sheet over anything else.

Also, upon my research, I didn’t realize just how many categories there are at the Grammys. Because of this, I will only be making predictions on a few categories where I knew most of the nominees and felt confident making a decision.

Album of the year

To save some time, check the attached image to see who is nominated for this category and the albums they submitted. This is a stacked category and there is a lot of weight on this award. Personally, I’m okay with any of these albums winning the award (except for Taylor — not this year).

When it comes to the prediction, I’m between “Cowboy Carter” and “Hit Me Hard and Soft.” These are two fantastic albums. I even wrote two articles on “Cowboy Carter” and the history behind the collection. However, I think I have to give it to Billie Eilish. This was a fantastic album full of emotion and was everywhere when it came out.

Song of the year

Song of the year celebrates the songwriters and lyrics behind a track. With nominee tracks including “A Bar song (Tipsy),” “Birds of a Feather,” “Die With a Smile,” “Fortnight,” “Good Luck, Babe!,” “Not Like Us,” “Please Please Please” and “Texas Hold ‘Em,” this is going to be an intense award.

When it comes to my prediction, I want to give it to “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar. Lamar is a top lyricist of the decade and this song holds a lot of weight and power compared to the other tracks in this category.

Record of the year

Record of the year, often confused for song of the year, celebrates the artists, engineers and producers behind a recording. The nominee tracks include “Now and Then,” Texas Hold ‘Em,” “Espresso,” “360,” “Bird of a Feather,” “Not Like Us,” “Good Luck, Babe!” and “Fortnight.”

I have to be honest. I am more of a lyric person than a beat person, so this is going to be a difficult category for me. However, I have to give it to “Good Luck, Babe!” by Chappell Roan. This might be more of a manifestation, but this song is different from any other song I’ve heard and that takes it far.

Best new artist

There are some amazing people coming up in the music industry right now and this star studded category will be hard to decide. With artists consisting of Benson Boone, Sabrina Carpenter, Doechii, Khruangbin, Raye, Roan, Shaboozey and Teddy Swims, it’s a toss up.

My favoritism might be overtaking my brain here, but I have to give it to Roan. This year was the year of “Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” and numerous tracks off her album have made their way into the stratosphere. Roan has cemented her place into the cultural eye and I think she deserves this award.

I could spend hours and so many more words diving into more categories, but I believe these four awards are the specific few viewers will be locked in for, so I wanted to place my bets early. If this article is interesting, maybe I’ll do a follow-up with more categories.

Fisher can be reached at [email protected].