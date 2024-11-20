Climate change is not happening fast enough

One of the biggest issues of this last election was the candidate’s response to climate change. Many people are very concerned about pollution and its impact on the environment. I don’t get it.

For the past couple of weeks, I have turned into a walking icicle every time I go outside. I know Wisconsin winters start early, go late and get very cold, but it is hard to believe global warming is even a thing when it is so cold all the time.

UW-Eau Claire is considered to be Wisconsin’s most beautiful campus. The best time to see that is fall when all the leaves turn color, making scenic walks a great outdoor activity.

But with cold weather fast approaching, there is only a short window of time where we get to enjoy said beauty. If it were a little warmer for longer, students and residents alike would be able to enjoy this awe-striking scenery for the length of time it deserves.

Some note that states like Arizona are hot enough as it is, but how many people really live there anyway? If it really gets that hot for them, they should be able to move to a more temperate location.

Sources indicate that some cities in Florida will be underwater by 2050 due to climate change. Do we really need Florida? I have heard and read a number of “Florida Man” stories and that does not seem like the place people should be living.

If Florida is underwater, that expands habitats for a number of animals that have been struggling in that area. The Everglades would be far more luscious with more area to thrive in, which solves another large problem that critics have with climate change.

I also do not see what problem people have with increasing ocean temperatures. What if the fish are cold? Rising ocean temperatures would make them cozier and more relaxed as a whole. If I were a fish, I certainly wouldn’t mind a nice and warm habitat.

There is also the concern about glaciers melting. According to the US Geological Survey, 68.7 percent of the world’s freshwater is locked in the glaciers and ice sheets. If they melt, we would be able to collect all of this and give it to people without water, solving yet another major humanitarian issue.

I also do not appreciate how it is dark by 4:30 p.m. because that is just ridiculous. It is not related to climate change at all, but I hate it to an extreme degree and I just wanted to rant about it for a second.

In all seriousness, I don’t have a silver lining for air pollution or increased rates of wildfire. Those are just bad for everybody involved, including the animals that lose their habitats from them. We need to find a solution to the factories and cars producing the vast amount of pollution.

That all being said, I hope I have helped “clear the air” (pun intended) surrounding the global warming debate. I have found that the benefits of global warming far outweigh the minuscule costs that go along with it.

And I’m sick of being cold.

DeGear can be reached at [email protected].