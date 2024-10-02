‘Lips Of An Angel,’ you will always be special to me

On Sept. 27, 2005, an angel was born, and that was “Lips Of An Angel” by rock band Hinder. Despite my parents not being divorced, I love the deemed Divorced Dad-Core music, even having a playlist for it.

This song was released on Hinder’s debut album, “Extreme Behaviour,” co-written by Brian Howes and Joesph Lombardo. By January 2015, the song has sold 3.6 million copies in the US alone. This makes “Lips Of An Angel” one of the most downloaded rock songs ever.

While “Lips Of An Angel” was later released as a single months after its initial release in 2005, it became one of Hinder’s most streamed songs, charting as high as number three on Billboard’s Hot 100.

The song focuses on two people who used to be together and are now with other people but still love each other profoundly and seek each other’s comfort. The song speaks of how the ex-girlfriend calls him late at night when he’s with his girlfriend, but he answers anyway.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s really good to hear your voice / Sayin’ my name, it sounds so sweet / Comin’ from the lips of an angel / Hearin’ those words, it makes me weak / And I never wanna say goodbye / But girl, you make it hard to be faithful / With the lips of an angel.”

I love basically everything about this song, except the cheating aspect of course. The beat, the vocals and of course the lyrics. It is extremely catchy, and I know after one listen I will have either the beat or lyrics stuck in my head.

These specific lyrics are the ones that live in my head rent-free.

“I gotta whisper ’cause I can’t be too loud // Oh well, my girl’s in the next room / Sometimes I wish she was you / I guess we never really moved on.”

The song also had a music video, which came out on June 16, 2009. And while I do not support the atrocious haircuts in the video, I do think that it ties together with the overall story and vibe of the song.

Again, to clarify, I do not condone cheating of any kind, but when I hear this song? Well, for those 4 minutes and 21 seconds, I put that aside and scream my little heart out.

“Lips Of An Angel” was actually the song that inspired me to create my own divorced-dad core playlist, and I have come to further enjoy the genre.

This song is a strong contender for when someone asks me, “If you could listen to one song for the rest of your life, what would it be?” I stand by this, and I will continue to do so until I am cold in my grave.

This song makes me feel like I need to drive 75 mph, windows down as I scream along to the lyrics, despite not having any ex to relate this song to.

Boggess can be reached at [email protected].