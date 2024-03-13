The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator
The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator
The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator

Discussing the legacy award phenomenon

What the legacy award truly means and who this affects
Story by Eli Benes, Staff WriterMarch 13, 2024
Jamie+Lee+Curtis+holding+her+Oscar+after+winning+Best+Supporting+Actress+at+the+2023+Oscars+%28Photo+from+Jordan+Strauss%2FInvision%2FAP%29
Jamie Lee Curtis holding her Oscar after winning Best Supporting Actress at the 2023 Oscars (Photo from Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

During Academy Award season, I have been following the phenomenon of the “legacy award” that sometimes gets handed to actors, actresses and filmmakers.

If you’ve never heard of the term legacy award, it was coined by fans and critics of films around the world. It is not an actual award presented at the Oscars, yet it’s the winning of a certain award at the Oscars because of one’s status and career.

This idea of a legacy award is hard to juggle. There is so much talent and many deserving performances in films that it’s hard to say an award was won simply on that individual’s film career and not their performance.

It’s also difficult to assess who truly deserves an Oscar with varying opinions and preferences from fans and the academy. Films are fit to preference and to those to have their own opinions on the films.

Story continues below advertisement

With that being said, it is still fair to find and point out reasons as to why an individual deserved an award and why one didn’t.

In this case, I will talk about the 2023 Best Supporting Actress award. The recipient of the Oscar in that category was Jamie Lee Curtis for her performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once” as Deirdre Beaubeidre, an IRS inspector.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” was fantastic. It won seven Oscars including Best Picture, Best Leading Actress and Best Original Screenplay. 

Curtis’s performance was good. It was good but not Oscar-worthy in a year that included powerhouse performances from Kerry Condon in “The Banshees of Inisherin,” Hong Chau in “The Whale,” Stephanie Hsu in “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and Angela Bassett in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Not to take away from Curtis’s performance, but I asked someone what they thought of her performance, and they asked what character she played and had to search it up. Along with the articles I’ve read and YouTube videos I’ve watched, her win was not taken super well by the media.

Curtis had a screentime of just 17 minutes and 15 seconds, one of the lowest screentime for Best Supporting Actress winners. The movie had a runtime of 2 hours and 19 minutes.

That being said, actors don’t need big screen time to leave their mark. The great Anthony Hopkins only had a screentime of 16 minutes in his Oscar-winning performance in “The Silence of The Lambs” as Hannibal Lecter. 

The drama surrounding Curtis’s Oscar nod was her win over Angela Bassett. Bassett portrayed the grieving Ramonda, Queen of Wakanda. Bassett gave a chilling performance that notched her a Critic’s Choice Award and a Golden Globe Award. 

Bassett also made history for her performance in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Bassett was the first actor in any acting category to be nominated for an Oscar in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. 

I think the point I am trying to make is that we have the Oscars every year. To commemorate all of the hard work, performances and effort put into the best films of the year. The “legacy award” takes away the year-by-year aspect that should give the award to who had the best performance in that year. 

Curtis has had an amazing career with 83 acting credits that have spanned over a 46-year mark. There is a way though that we can applaud and award careers like hers, while also rewarding individuals who had the best performance in that year.

Benes can be reached at [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Opinion
Photos taken of my friends and me.
An ode to my digital camera
The Yuzu logo. (photo from the Yuzu team)
The Yuzu settlement is unsettling for games preservation
A reenactment of a monumental moment in the Presleys’ history. (Photo from Us Weekly)
Cinephiles: 'Priscilla'
What I imagine I look like playing make-believe. (Photo by Myles Pinkeny)
Nostalgialistic: Playing make-believe
From a young striving rapper to an influence. (Photo from Wxllxxm)
From underground to mainstream: Lucki
A view of Lumiose Tower from the Legends: Z-A trailer. (Photo from The Pokémon Company)
I’m cautiously excited about the new Pokémon announcements

The Spectator

The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

The Spectator intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. The Spectator does not allow anonymous comments and requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All The Spectator Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *