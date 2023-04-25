If you’re asking me

Dear reader,

I can’t count how many times I have been scared to take a risk, even though I know the outcome may be completely life-altering and amazing.

It can be so hard to step out of our comfort zones in fear of the unknown, but sometimes taking that risk is worth the reward. Think about it, you took a risk by applying to college, but you ended up getting accepted and now you’re here.

Summoning the confidence to take those risks can be the hardest part of the process. There’s always that fear of failure, fear of not being good enough and fear of letting yourself down.

We have to push those fears away and take a chance, because we never know the good that could come from it.

Every time you put yourself out there and talk to someone new, you are risking the fear of rejection. The truth is, there’s always a chance that taking risks may end in failure, but at least you will know you tried.

Not talking to that person could end up in you losing a chance at a friendship with a total stranger who doesn’t know you at all, or could begin a beautiful, long friendship.

We’re always weighing the risks in our minds. We do it so much we barely even think about it. Every time we step into a room or insert ourselves into a new situation, our minds are scrambling for all of the risks that could come with our next plan of action.

The risks are just a part of the process. Without taking them, you will never grow.

Think about it, so many famous people had to take risks. Every celebrity, every great inventor, every business owner. Along the way, it’s very likely that they made mistakes, but they learned from their mistakes and kept moving forward.

Everyone has to take risks. It’s a part of the process. I’m taking a risk by pursuing a job in social work, where I know I may not make a lot of money, but at least I will be in a career that I’m passionate about and one that makes me happy.

Think about every risk you have taken in your life. Reflect on each one for a moment and acknowledge the different types of outcomes. How did you feel after each one? What encourages you to keep taking risks even though there’s always the chance of failure?

The next time you’re scared to take a risk, think about those happy feelings you get every time you succeed after taking a risk. Hold that feeling close and use it as a launching pad.

Risks are scary, and that’s the plain truth. I know how hard it can be to take them, but life is full of taking risks. Take each one you can, push away that fear of failure and accept the growth that you will experience, no matter the outcome.

I know you can do it. Take those risks and grow as much as you possibly can.

Lots of love and hugs of encouragement,

Skyler

Schad can be reached at [email protected]