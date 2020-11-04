Election day 2020: hoping for the best

Election day is finally here, and I have so many feelings about it.

As a political junkie of sorts, I have been anticipating this election pretty much since election day four years ago, but the anticipation has peaked in the last few weeks and is now at an all time high.

I think this election is different from any other election we’ve had previously given the pandemic, and because of this, I think this election is historic — but also unpredictable.

There are so many unknowns with this election and it has me feeling anxious yet hopeful it will all turn out okay.

I cannot predict who will be declared the victor. I don’t think anyone can or will be able to until well after the polls close — given the amount of early and absentee ballots which need to be counted.

The latest election polls have Biden leading Trump by four points at the national level, however, if I learned anything from the 2016 election, just because a candidate is up in the polls, doesn’t mean they will win the election.

I am weary of the polls, so I, like so many, will wait it out until the actual votes are counted. I don’t know how long it will take, but I have waited months for this election, so what’s a few more days? If it means every vote is counted, regardless of who they are for, I think it is worth the wait.

It is currently 8:22 p.m. on Nov. 3 and the results are slowly coming in, but there are many races which are too close to call at this point and many votes in many different states to be counted.

It is fairly early in the night and I am already stress-eating while simultaneously pulling my hair out.

I don’t know what is going on, which makes me nervous, but what is making me more nervous is the fact that nobody else seems to know what is going on either. Hopefully, we’ll have an idea of what is happening in terms of the election sooner rather than later.

It is impossible to predict the outcome of this election, but I’ll tell you what I am hoping happens.

The way I see it, there are two outcomes of this election, either Donald Trump wins another term, or Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States.

It is what happens after the decision is final that I am unsure about and hoping goes smoothly.

If Donald Trump wins reelection, I hope the outcome is accepted and government leaders will back the decision of the American people. I hope things remain calm and peaceful and violence will not occur.

Similarly, if Joe Biden wins, I hope the outcome is accepted and there is a peaceful transition of power.

I think elections are a way we as citizens can come together and make a decision about our government. Elections should not divide us. This country cannot handle anymore divisiveness, and I hope this election doesn’t divide us further.

I don’t know what is going to happen with the 2020 presidential election. All I can hope for is a free, fair and democratic election that reflects the will of the people.

