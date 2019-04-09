Seeking Solace

Gallery | 10 Photos Being totally honest, this is what my desk looks like on an average day. I have too many notes scrawled on Post-Its and notecards that I think I’ll need at some point, too many books laying around or stacked in some haphazard attempt at organization, and a random roll of masking tape (unknown origin). All of these items are taking up space that I could actually be using.

In a messy world, one can truly find peace in the comfort of their own home.

Not me, though. My bedroom has been overrun by the mess currently accumulating on my desk. I can’t focus on anything but the stack of papers and books sitting beside me.

My desk is a disaster. There’s no point in sugarcoating it.

I tend to be fairly organized and neat in my daily life, but there gets to be the point at the end of a long, stressful week when I just can’t be bothered to figure out where to put everything, thus it all gathers together to form mountains of madness on my desk.

If you think I’m exaggerating or overreacting, just look at the photographic evidence.

This led me to the decision that I needed to fix all of this. I needed to organize my life, starting with my desk. However, I couldn’t do this alone. I needed the guiding hand of a true organizational inspiration: Marie Kondo and her book “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up.”

Recently, Kondo’s expertise in tidying and organization has gained global attention and landed her with the sweet gig of having a hit Netflix show, which inspired millions to clean out the areas of their lives which didn’t “spark joy.”

Using Kondo’s book and her show for reference, I attempted to straighten out my desk and only keep what was necessary and what sparked joy. I also created a playlist to listen to while on this cleanliness endeavor, because music makes everything better.

Feel free to join in this attempt to clean up my workspace, I know with how crazy the semester has been going (and this weather, don’t get me started on this weather) we could all use a little more joy right now.

Have a great week Blugolds, happy tidying!

Listen to Van Allen’s Tidying Playlist here:

Van Allen can be reached at [email protected].