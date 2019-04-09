Seeking Solace
April 1, 2019
KonMari-ing Op/Ed Editor Julia Van Allen’s desk
In a messy world, one can truly find peace in the comfort of their own home.
Not me, though. My bedroom has been overrun by the mess currently accumulating on my desk. I can’t focus on anything but the stack of papers and books sitting beside me.
My desk is a disaster. There’s no point in sugarcoating it.
I tend to be fairly organized and neat in my daily life, but there gets to be the point at the end of a long, stressful week when I just can’t be bothered to figure out where to put everything, thus it all gathers together to form mountains of madness on my desk.
If you think I’m exaggerating or overreacting, just look at the photographic evidence.
This led me to the decision that I needed to fix all of this. I needed to organize my life, starting with my desk. However, I couldn’t do this alone. I needed the guiding hand of a true organizational inspiration: Marie Kondo and her book “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up.”
Recently, Kondo’s expertise in tidying and organization has gained global attention and landed her with the sweet gig of having a hit Netflix show, which inspired millions to clean out the areas of their lives which didn’t “spark joy.”
Using Kondo’s book and her show for reference, I attempted to straighten out my desk and only keep what was necessary and what sparked joy. I also created a playlist to listen to while on this cleanliness endeavor, because music makes everything better.
Feel free to join in this attempt to clean up my workspace, I know with how crazy the semester has been going (and this weather, don’t get me started on this weather) we could all use a little more joy right now.
Have a great week Blugolds, happy tidying!
Van Allen can be reached at [email protected].
Julia Van Allen is a fourth-year English critical studies student who survives off of coffee and pictures of cute puppies. She is so excited to spend another semester on The Spectator with her favorite people!
