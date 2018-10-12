The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator

Menu

Keeping up with the Kar-fashions

Kar Wei Cheng, Multimedia EditorOctober 12, 2018Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Kar Wei Cheng

More stories from Kar Wei Cheng

Keeping up with the Kar-fashions
October 2, 2018

Stepping into rainy season

Savannah Reeves

Savannah Reeves

Advertisement

Slideshow • 5 Photos
Kar Wei Cheng
Bridget Kelley, a second-year journalism student, said she loves her L.L. Bean’s boots because they are practical and cute. “The brown also goes with everything and adds to the outfit,” she said. “They are very versatile. I can wear thick socks and stay warm in the winter or wear them on rainy days in the summer.”

Cheng can be reached at [email protected]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , , , ,

About the Contributor
Kar Wei Cheng, Multimedia Editor

Kar Wei Cheng is the multimedia editor at The Spectator and a third-year student studying integrated strategic communications with an emphasis in public relations. She has a passion for linguistics and photography.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Leave a Comment

The Spectator intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards. The Spectator does not allow anonymous comments and requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Column

Wait, that’s illegal?
Wait, that’s illegal?
Getting it together: the remix

A week ago, I cleaned my room, and for 48 hours, everything was golden. I was forced to begin the cleaning process last Sunday night after being c...

Getting Weird
Getting Weird
Boss Women: Highlighting businesswomen in Eau Claire
Boss Women: Highlighting businesswomen in Eau Claire
The Tator
The Tator

Other stories filed under Multimedia

Blugolds walked to demonstrate school spirit
Blugolds walked to demonstrate school spirit
Spectator sports podcast

Sports fandom runs deep in American culture. Athletics-aficionados will drop hundreds for a seat in deep in the bleachers, adorn cheesy hats and initi...

Keeping up with the Kar-fashions
Keeping up with the Kar-fashions
Keeping up with the Kar-fashions
Keeping up with the Kar-fashions
Promoting positivity
Promoting positivity
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Keeping up with the Kar-fashions

    Column

    Wait, that’s illegal?

  • Column

    Getting it together: the remix

  • Keeping up with the Kar-fashions

    Column

    Getting Weird

  • Keeping up with the Kar-fashions

    Column

    Boss Women: Highlighting businesswomen in Eau Claire

  • Keeping up with the Kar-fashions

    Column

    The Tator

  • Keeping up with the Kar-fashions

    Column

    Getting Weird

  • Keeping up with the Kar-fashions

    Column

    Wait. that’s illegal?

  • Column

    Getting it together: the remix

  • Keeping up with the Kar-fashions

    Column

    Ballin’ on a Budget

  • Keeping up with the Kar-fashions

    Column

    On Hawai’i Time

The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.
Keeping up with the Kar-fashions