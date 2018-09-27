Promoting positivity
The Spectator staff explain how they stay upbeat during the school year
It’s getting to that point in the school year where everything kind of happens at once.
I can’t speak for all students, but the end of the first month ends up being the time where I have two papers, a test, thirty-six books to read and, I don’t know, probably some other assignments I’ve been trying to forget about.
On top of that, everyone is sick (including me), I haven’t gone grocery shopping in a month and there isn’t enough coffee in the world to keep me awake all day.
So I set out to ask The Spectator staff how they stay positive during times of crisis — or, more accurately, the school year.
Check out the video above to see all the ways they manage to stay upbeat during a hectic semester.
