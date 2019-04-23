College Cookin’ with Sam

Breakfast. Society labels it the most important meal of the day, yet people frequently choose to skip it.

College students are no exception, but their energy levels suffer as a result. According to an article by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, 50 percent of college students experience daytime sleepiness. Breakfast seems like too much of a hassle, and the time spent making it would cut into what little time they reserve for sleep.

By choosing to skip breakfast, however, students are essentially shooting themselves in the foot. According to an article by Fitday, food provides the energy they desperately need in the mornings.

While coffee seems to be the breakfast substitute of choice, it lacks key nutrients — calories, protein and fiber — and should not stand alone, according to the article.

Fortunately, a variety of quick and easy breakfast solutions exist to help combat fatigue throughout the day. The following recipe is a prime example, and it takes two minutes to cook!

Omelet in a Mug

Recipe inspired by Tasty

Ingredients

2 eggs

¼ cup each desired protein and vegetables, chopped into small pieces The video recipe uses turkey, cooked broccoli, cherry tomatoes and cheddar cheese

