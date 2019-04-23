College Cookin’ with Sam
April 10, 2019
Dorm-friendly breakfast
Breakfast. Society labels it the most important meal of the day, yet people frequently choose to skip it.
College students are no exception, but their energy levels suffer as a result. According to an article by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, 50 percent of college students experience daytime sleepiness. Breakfast seems like too much of a hassle, and the time spent making it would cut into what little time they reserve for sleep.
By choosing to skip breakfast, however, students are essentially shooting themselves in the foot. According to an article by Fitday, food provides the energy they desperately need in the mornings.
While coffee seems to be the breakfast substitute of choice, it lacks key nutrients — calories, protein and fiber — and should not stand alone, according to the article.
Fortunately, a variety of quick and easy breakfast solutions exist to help combat fatigue throughout the day. The following recipe is a prime example, and it takes two minutes to cook!
Omelet in a Mug
Recipe inspired by Tasty
Ingredients
- 2 eggs
- ¼ cup each desired protein and vegetables, chopped into small pieces
- The video recipe uses turkey, cooked broccoli, cherry tomatoes and cheddar cheese
- Crack two eggs into a microwave-safe mug or bowl, mix well
- Add desired protein and vegetables, mix well
- Season with salt and pepper, if desired
- Microwave for 2 minutes or until eggs are fully cooked, stir after 1 minute
- Enjoy!
Sam Farley is a third-year multimedia and web design student with a minor in Spanish and a certificate in computer programming. She can be found outside with her camera, at the nearest bowling alley or on campus solving crypto quotes and watching Tasty cooking videos.
