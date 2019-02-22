The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator

Menu

Spec Songs

Story by Rebecca Mennecke, Currents EditorFebruary 22, 2019Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Rebecca Mennecke

More stories from Rebecca Mennecke

Bad Feminist
February 18, 2019

Black History Month: highlighting black artists

Back to Article
Back to Article

Spec Songs

Advertisement

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , ,

About the Writer
Rebecca Mennecke, Currents Editor

Rebecca "Becca" Mennecke is a second-year creative writing student with a minor in journalism who is thrilled to spend her third semester on staff as The Spectator's Currents Editor. When not editing for The Spectator, Becca can be found with her nose behind a book, watching an ultra-cheesy Hallmark movie or improving her nature photography skills by being in the great outdoors.

Leave a Comment

The Spectator intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards. The Spectator does not allow anonymous comments and requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Currents

“The Plus” side

Opening a business is nothing new to Benny Haas. When Haas was a kid, he launched his first business endeavor: “Benny’s Baseball Card Shop.” He ...

Fire Ball: Apoqlypse
Fire Ball: Apoqlypse
Pura vida
Pura vida
Uncovering hidden history in Wisconsin authors’ latest novel
Uncovering hidden history in Wisconsin authors’ latest novel
From this neck of the woods
From this neck of the woods
Navigate Left

  • Currents

    “The Plus” side

  • Spec Songs

    Currents

    Fire Ball: Apoqlypse

  • Spec Songs

    Column

    Pura vida

  • Spec Songs

    Currents

    Uncovering hidden history in Wisconsin authors’ latest novel

  • Spec Songs

    Column

    From this neck of the woods

  • Spec Songs

    Audio

    Eau Claire ‘hole in the wall’ for comedy, scene expanding locally

  • Spec Songs

    Currents

    Wayne Dallman, Charlie Berens performed live in Schofield Auditorium

  • Spec Songs

    Currents

    Latte Anyone?

  • Spec Songs

    Currents

    Nontraditional student reflects on her journey to becoming a Blugold

  • Spec Songs

    Currents

    Local music artists to strip music for Unplugged series

Navigate Right
The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.
Spec Songs