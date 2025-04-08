What to expect at UWEC’s ‘Earth Claire’

April is Earth Month, and to celebrate, UW-Eau Claire is hosting a wide range of events and activities throughout the month to educate students on sustainability.

According to Lily Strehlow, UW-Eau Claire’s sustainability coordinator, the month will feature a large number of events with collaborations of different organizations.

“There are a lot of really fun things going on,” Strehlow said. “So we have several ecotherapy things happening, and that is put together by Student Senate, the Equity and Student Matters Commission, the Student Office of Sustainability (SOS) and I think the Wellness Commission is new and contributing as well.”

The first event will be from 12 to 1 p.m. on April 9., where the Administrative Office of Sustainability will host a presentation on the “State of Sustainability” at UW-Eau Claire.

According to the UW-Eau Claire website, this talk will be about decarbonization opportunities on campus from 2024-2050. Presenters will be Strehlow and mechanical engineer Amanda Wendling.

Students intending to go will need to register before the event online.

From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on April 20, an event will be hosted by Eau Claire Parks, Recreation and Forestry called Amazing Eau Claire Clean-Up, where people will be able to volunteer to clean assigned locations throughout the city

Some areas include community parks, neighborhood playgrounds, picnic areas, recreational trails and downtown Eau Claire.

T-shirts, snacks, garbage bags and local discounts will be provided to each participant.

Registration information can be found online.

Kristen O’Brien, the student director for SOS, is anticipating “Earth Claire” the most out of all the events.

“I’m most excited to see all the different companies,” O’Brien said. “I’m excited to see what they bring to the tables.”

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 22, “Earth Claire,” will have a “fair-like” tabling event on campus with representation from many different environmental and sustainability-focused organizations on campus and in the community.

There will be games, food, giveaways, music and demonstrations at the event.

Off campus from 4 to 8 p.m. on April 25, The Brewing Projekt will be hosting an open house to share eco-friendly resources in Chippewa Valley and how people can implement sustainable practices in their life.

There will be over 30 vendors at the event, some including Eau Claire Garden Club, Eco-Minded and Focus on Energy.

Attendees must be 21+ to attend.

On campus, the Blugold Makerspace is hosting events each day of Earth week.

On April 22 at the campus mall, there will be a bubble paper and t-shirt tote bags event, followed by freezer paper screen printing from 1 to 2 p.m. on April 23, mending from 1 to 2 p.m. on April 24 and lastly, book end decorating from 2 to 3 p.m. on April 25.

However, attending these events are not the only way for students to make their lives more sustainable.

O’Brien said students implement sustainable practices into their own lives by doing simple acts like sorting their food waste.

“Just making sure they are sorting out the compost and plastic and making sure to clean out their bottles before tossing them,” O’Brien said.

Strehlow said there are four major things students can do to live a more sustainable life: participating in democracy, eating less meat, reducing flying or buying certified carbon offsets and better commuting.

“It’s OK if you can’t make that happen now, but consider it in the future,” Strehlow said. “Transportation, if you can bike or take the bus or walk, I think many of our students do that. Over half of the students on campus commute in a sustainable form of transportation.”

O’Brien said she knows that it may be hard for students to watch where they are spending but advises students to try their best to shop with businesses that have good sustainable practices.

“I know it’s hard as college students, but they should try to avoid big corporations,” O’Brien said. “They should shop with places that have good sustainable practices, not the companies that are leading in causing air pollution.”

In general, Strehlow said everyone, not just students, should take a personal inventory of their hobbies and skills and see where they interact with climate action to leave a positive impact on the world.

“Everyone has a role to play in making our planet more sustainable,” Strehlow said. “And every student here should, if they can, take a moment to think about where their passions and where their skills intersect with where we need climate action.”

