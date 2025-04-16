River safety for recreational river use this upcoming spring

As warmer weather approaches, the Chippewa River becomes a hot spot for both locals and tourists looking to enjoy the outdoors. However, with increased activity comes greater risks of accidents. Visit Eau Claire, the city’s tourist organization, provides information on how to rent equipment, get in and out of the river and how to float safely.

UW-Eau Claire is dedicated to protecting both students and the Chippewa river. Brian Drollinger, director of risk management, safety and sustainability, said the department does what they can to ensure student safety.

“My department put together some safety newsletters, providing some of those types of things on outdoor activities, in general, outdoor water activities,” Drollinger said.

Vanessa Evenson, a patrol officer for UW-Eau Claire Campus Police, said there are a few key safety concerns related to the river as temperatures rise.

Story continues below advertisement

“Increased rain can increase the river volume and the flow of the river. Rising water often carries branches and other debris which can pose hazardous to anyone that’s entering the river,” Evenson said. “In the event of increased rainfall it is important to check the water levels, flow speed and weather before going out onto the river.”

The City of Eau Claire website has a section where additional information can be found on flood plain and river information.

“It is crucial to act quickly, but also safely,” Evenson said. “The first step would be to call for help, dial 911, provide the exact location for the dispatcher, provide a description of the person in distress and advise the dispatcher of what is happening.”

Evenson said one tip is the “reach, pull, don’t go” method. Reach if the person is close to shore or try to use long objects to pull them in. The most crucial step: do not go. Safety is crucial, and entering the situation could result in another victim.

“Stay on land, keep talking to the person to keep them calm and focused,” Evenson said.

Evenson said there are a few things people should do if they were to fall into a body of water.

“Don’t panic and try to float if you are able to,” Evenson said. “Look for a safe place to exit or calm spots near the riverbank. If necessary, grab onto a stable object to help pull yourself out.”

Evenson said the final point, calling for help, is vital to be noticed by a bypasser so they can follow the steps in getting someone out of danger.

In terms of UW-Eau Claire’s role in promoting river safety to students, Dean of Students and Student Affairs Gregory Heinselman, shared a few insights.

“We have a beautiful campus, and part of the beauty is the fact we do have the Chippewa River that flows right by,” Heinselman said. “You’ll see a push from the Dean of Students Office. It’s a friendly warning and reminder to students to be safe and wise about the choices they make.”

The Dean of Students Office notifies students about the importance of water safety via students’ university emails.

The Office of Emergency Management says living in an area with a river flowing through it calls for important safety protocols. Personal responsibility and preparedness allows people to be able to safely engage in river activities.

“It is interesting. You see a lot of students use the river and the only flotation they have is an innertube or a $3 raft. It is always smarter to do it with something that is going to be durable and get you down the river safely,” Heinselman said.

Water Safety USA said the importance of always wearing a life jacket, no matter how calm the water may seem. Drollinger said this is similar to a common safety habit many people already follow.

“It’s just like riding a bike — you want to wear a helmet. When you’re on the water, you want to have a life jacket,” Drollinger said.

According to the National Safety Council, river safety isn’t always the first thing people think about during a fun day on the water, but it’s a crucial concern, especially when hidden currents can quickly turn a relaxing outing into a dangerous situation.

Drollinger emphasized the importance of staying safe while still having fun when participating in river activities. He advised that people do their research and be aware of their surroundings.

Local organizations with resources for recreational river use include Eau Claire Outdoors, which rents out gear for recreational use, and Friends of the Eau Claire Lakes Area, which is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to protecting and improving the Eau Claire Lakes Area watershed.

Soderlund can be reached at [email protected].