Police Blotter

Main report

At approximately 9:14 p.m. on April 14, an officer was dispatched to Haas Fine Arts Center in regards to an assist-EMS case. The officer was advised that a 45-year-old male was unconscious in the first floor men’s bathroom.

Upon arrival, the officer observed that Eau Claire Fire Department Medic 5 was already on scene, standing with a male subject outside of Haas. A firefighter advised the officer that the male subject was not in need of any medical assistance, and that the man had only been sleeping in the bathroom.

The officer introduced themselves and requested the man to identify himself with an ID. The officer then identified the man and completed a record check, concluding that the man had no wants and no open cases.

Story continues below advertisement

The officer stood by while the paramedics finished talking with the man. The officer then approached and inquired why he had been sleeping in the bathroom. The man replied that he was homeless and was discontent sleeping at the warming shelter.

The man continued and informed the officer that he had a very good nap in the bathroom. The officer then advised that he cannot sleep on campus property, and that it was a camping ordinance violation. The officer told the man that if he was caught sleeping again, he would receive further enforcement.

The officer inquired further on the man’s current sleeping arrangements to which the man replied that he would figure something out. The officer concluded by asking if he had any questions for him and waited for him to clear the area.

The officer was unable to get in contact with the complainant, noting that there was no name or number provided in the case notes. The officer cleared the scene.

Check person

At approximately 2:02 p.m. on April 12, an officer was dispatched to Oakridge Hall in regards to a check person investigation. The officer was notified that an unhoused male was found sleeping on the grass outside of the building.

Upon arrival on the scene, the officer located the person still in deep sleep and unresponsive to the officers calls. The officer tapped the individual until they awoke, and introduced themselves and explained the reason for contact.

The individual, dazed but responsive, told the officer that he was okay and declined medical services. The officer noticed that the individual stuttered when speaking, leading the officer to believe they were under the influence of alcohol. However, the denied any consumption

The officer inquired about the situation, to which they answered by stating that they were on their way downtown. The individual then said he had been tased, pushed to the ground and was not sleeping. However, the individual was unable to provide any details.

The officer then conducted a record check on the individual, noting that there were no wants for them. The officer ended the interaction by explaining campus ordinance policies and warning the individual that future incidence could result in citation.

911 investigation

At approximately 1:38 p.m. on April 17, an officer was dispatched to Hilltop regarding a 911 investigation. The officer was advised that the emergency button activated inside elevator cart No. 1.

The officer arrived at the scene and verified that the elevator was functioning normally without issue. The officer continued to check the area and found no one in need of medical services.

The officer concluded their search by checking with the Hilltop management staff. The staff informed the officer that they were unaware of any emergency. After verifying that there was no emergency, the officer cleared the scene.

Verville can be reached at [email protected]