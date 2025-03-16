UWEC celebrates Black History Month with annual African Dinner

On Feb. 27, the Black Student Union (BSU) on campus hosted their annual African Dinner. This event featured different African cuisine and showcased various artists in the community.

This is a popular event held annually to celebrate Black History Month. This year, there was a large turnout in the Ojibwe Ballroom filled with not just students on campus but members of Eau Claire’s community as well.

The event featured cuisines representing multiple African countries. They offered catered as well as homemade food, which allowed guests to explore different options. From pulled pork sandwiches to jerk chicken, attendees were able to enjoy a rich variety of tastes that reflected the cultural diversity within Africa.

There were also different artistic showcases that emphasized the depth of African culture. Students, along with members of the community, recited poetry, sang and presented speeches. Their performances provided a connection to African history and the theme of “A Night in the Tropics.”

One of the featured artists presented a spoken-word performance that reflected on the experiences of African immigrants and the importance of preserving cultural heritage. The speaker described the balance between embracing new environments while holding onto the traditions passed down throughout generations.

Godwin Agbara, a third-year critical studies and journalism student, is the current president of the Black Student Union.

“African Dinner acts as a fundraiser for the Black Student Union. It gives us a chance to get our name out there and celebrate our cultures with the community,” Agbara said.

He also said the BSU had a lot of conversations to decide on a theme in relation to precious themes and goals of the organization.

“A challenge we had was figuring out how we were going to tie in the theme to the event. The significance of this year’s theme was to represent the other island regions of the African Diaspora, as well as highlight how we’re expanding the organization to represent the entire diaspora, not just the continent of Africa or just Black America,” Agbara said.

Agbara said the organization had a desire for future changes as the event has been similar each year. He said he hope to change some things around, including a keynote speaker as a potential example.

Ellianna Johnson is a first-year student and this is her second semester being a part of BSU.

“As a first-year student, I had no idea what to expect from an event like this. However, that did not stop me from inserting myself into the center stage and lending a helping hand,” Johnson said.

Johnson said she played a crucial role in the day as she was placed on the planning committee.

“Our role was to plan all of the events that were to happen throughout the night. Doing this required a lot of attention to detail and time management,” Johnson said. “Ensuring that every little thing was perfect so that the night would go smoothly. On the day of the event, my role was to help set up and ensure that all guests signed in.”

The hosting of the African Dinner book-ended the Black History Month celebrations on campus, completed with the hard work of members of the BSU and the attendance of members in the community.

As the evening came to a close, Agbara said attendees left with not just full stomachs but also a deeper understanding and appreciation of African heritage. The success of this year’s African Dinner set a strong precedent for future events, ensuring that the tradition continues to thrive on campus.

