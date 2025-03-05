Police Blotter

Failure to stop

At approximately 9:50 p.m. on Feb. 21, an officer was conducting a stationary squad patrol from the Kaarlsgard Towers lot, when they noticed a grey Honda drive through the intersection on University Drive without coming to a stop.

The officer estimated the Honda was going 15 mph above the speed limit and he did not observe any brake lights as it went through the intersection. The officer also noted that when the Honda drove there was another vehicle approaching the same intersection.

The officer followed the Honda and had to go a substantial amount above the speed limit to catch up.

When the Honda was driving towards Clairemont Avenue, the officer noticed they were going 36 mph, and was still not catching up to the Honda. Before being able to pace the Honda, it began to slow down to stop at the intersection of University and Clairemont Avenue.

The officer continued to follow the Honda onto Clairemont Avenue. After the Honda turned left onto Clairemont Avenue, it immediately went directly into the center lane, and then the right most lane of travel. The officer did not see the driver turn into the left lane, which is legally required.

Now behind the car, the officer turned on their lights and proceeded to conduct a traffic stop.

When the driver handed the officer their proof of insurance, the officer saw that the card had expired in 2023. The officer then conducted a records check on the driver, which returned valid, with no wants, and not on probation.

The Honda driver only received one citation for a failure to stop and a warning for her speed and improper turn violations. The officer answered any questions the driver had, then cleared the scene.

This Ford is on fire

At approximately 12:49 p.m. on Feb. 23 an officer was dispatched to Bollinger Fields activity lot to assist in a fire investigation. The complainant observed smoke emitting from the engine of his Ford Taurus.

Upon arrival, the officer smelled burnt oil and rubber coming from the Ford, but did not observe smoke or flames. At this time, the Eau Claire Fire Department (ECFD) arrived on scene.

When the ECFD was inspecting the car, the officer met with the driver. When the driver started his car, he heard clunking noises coming from the engine. He opened the hood for an investigation and saw a small fire.

The fire was immediately put out by pouring water on it. There were no injuries reported and did not need medical services.

After advising not to drive the car until further repairs, the officer then offered him towing services, but the driver declined at that time, wishing to consult with his parents.

The officer did a records check on the driver and the Ford. The driver was valid

to drive with no wants and not on probation. The Ford Taurus was valid with no wants.

