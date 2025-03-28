PHOTOS: A look back at James Schmidt’s time as UWEC chancellor

The UW-Eau Claire Chancellor’s Office announced Wednesday morning that Chancellor James Schmidt would be stepping down in June to become the next president of James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to lead James Madison University as their seventh president,” Schmidt said in a news release. “I’m inspired by the university’s vision for engaged learning and its commitment to preparing students to become active and responsible global citizens and leaders. I look forward to immersing myself in campus life, building relationships with faculty, staff and students and getting to know the people of Harrisonburg.”

Schmidt was confirmed by the UW Board of Regents on April 5, 2013 to take over for Brian Levin-Stankevich who served as the seventh chancellor of UW-Eau Claire. Schmidt started as chancellor in July 2013 before being officially inaugurated on Nov. 8, 2013.

Schmidt previously served as the vice president for university advancement at Winona State University, vice president for student affairs at Riverland Community College, dean of students at Austin Community College and director of financial aid at Austin Technical College.

Schmidt will continue to serve as the UW-Eau Claire through June 30 when Mike Carney, the interim provost and vice chancellor for Academic Affairs, will take over as interim chancellor until a permanent chancellor is hired.

Carney has worked at UW-Eau Claire since August 2000 and has served as a professor, the Chemistry Department chair, interim associate vice chancellor for undergraduate studies, associate vice chancellor for curriculum, internationalization and immersion and interim assistant chancellor for strategic partnerships and program development. Carney continues to teach chemistry and biochemistry in addition to his administrative duties.

“Chancellor Schmidt is the most innovative and influential leader I’ve worked with during my academic career,” Carney said in a news release. “He not only helped transform the outward physical appearance of the campus, he also continually challenged those of us on the inside to move beyond our comfort zones to think more boldly about what UW-Eau Claire could and should become. His skill in creating strategic partnerships has laid the groundwork for mutually beneficial collaborations that will impact our university and our region for years to come.”

2013-2025: James Schmidt’s chancellorship of UW-Eau Claire