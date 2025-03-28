PHOTOS: A look back at James Schmidt’s time as UWEC chancellor

The UW-Eau Claire Chancellor’s Office announced Wednesday morning that Chancellor James Schmidt would be stepping down in June to become the next president of James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to lead James Madison University as their seventh president,” Schmidt said in a news release. “I’m inspired by the university’s vision for engaged learning and its commitment to preparing students to become active and responsible global citizens and leaders. I look forward to immersing myself in campus life, building relationships with faculty, staff and students and getting to know the people of Harrisonburg.”
Schmidt was confirmed by the UW Board of Regents on April 5, 2013 to take over for Brian Levin-Stankevich who served as the seventh chancellor of UW-Eau Claire. Schmidt started as chancellor in July 2013 before being officially inaugurated on Nov. 8, 2013. Schmidt previously served as the vice president for university advancement at Winona State University, vice president for student affairs at Riverland Community College, dean of students at Austin Community College and director of financial aid at Austin Technical College.
Schmidt will continue to serve as the UW-Eau Claire through June 30 when Mike Carney, the interim provost and vice chancellor for Academic Affairs, will take over as interim chancellor until a permanent chancellor is hired.
Carney has worked at UW-Eau Claire since August 2000 and has served as a professor, the Chemistry Department chair, interim associate vice chancellor for undergraduate studies, associate vice chancellor for curriculum, internationalization and immersion and interim assistant chancellor for strategic partnerships and program development. Carney continues to teach chemistry and biochemistry in addition to his administrative duties.
“Chancellor Schmidt is the most innovative and influential leader I’ve worked with during my academic career,” Carney said in a news release. “He not only helped transform the outward physical appearance of the campus, he also continually challenged those of us on the inside to move beyond our comfort zones to think more boldly about what UW-Eau Claire could and should become. His skill in creating strategic partnerships has laid the groundwork for mutually beneficial collaborations that will impact our university and our region for years to come.”
2013-2025: James Schmidt’s chancellorship of UW-Eau Claire
Chancellor James Schmidt speaks at his inauguration ceremony to become the eighth chancellor of UW-Eau Claire. “I sought out this chancellorship because I knew UW-Eau Claire’s reputation for excellence,” Schmidt said. “I want our joy to be pervasive at UW-Eau Claire. We will define the kind of campus we want to have and how to make it a reality.” Friday, Nov. 8, 2013 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. ©2013 Elizabeth Jackson / The Spectator Read the original article here.
UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt takes the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge during 2014 first-year orientation. Friday, Aug. 29, 2014 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. ©2014 Courtney Roszak Read the original article here.
Chancellor James Schmidt holds a roundtable for him and his executive staff to answer questions about UW-Eau Claire projects and initiatives. The Chancellor’s Roundtable focused on the Menomonie Street event center, a proposed multi-purpose event center to house sporting events, graduation and other campus and community events. UW-Eau Claire alumni John and Carolyn Sonnentag donated $10 million in land and money in August 2014 and an additional $70 million in December 2021. The Sonnentag Center opened in July 2024. Thursday, Oct. 2, 2014 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. ©2014 The Spectator Read the original article here.
Chancellor James Schmidt recognizes playwright and professor emeritus Tess Onwueme for her accomplishments and life’s work, the latter which she donated to the UW-Eau Claire Foundation. Onwueme directed a showing of her play, “The Reign of Wazobia” in the Kjer Theater. Monday, Oct. 20, 2014 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. ©2014 Rachel Streich / The Spectator Read the original article here.
Chancellor James Schmidt speaks at an event in downtown Eau Claire about a proposed $300 million in state funding cuts to the UW System. “My responsibility is to make sure our students — the ones who are here now, the ones who are coming next year and the ones that will be coming long after I’m not here — have the same excellent opportunity nearly 100 years of Blugolds have had,” Schmidt said. January 2015 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. ©2015 The Spectator Read the original article here.
Chancellor James Schmidt talks about budget cuts with a group of faculty and staff in the Ojibwe Ballroom of Davies Student Center. UW-Eau Claire was expected to bear $12.2 million of the $250 million UW System budget cut in the 2015-17 Biennial Budget. “These cuts will impact absolutely every corner of the university,” Schmidt said. “No one was spared.” Thursday, Aug. 27, 2015 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. ©2015 Lauren French / The Spectator Read the original article here.
The UW-Eau Claire Student Senate invited Chancellor James Schmidt to speak about the $12.2 million in budget cuts finalized over the summer during the first senate meeting of the fall 2015 semester. “I believe it’s in the long term interest of the school to do what’s in the long term interest of the students,” Schmidt said. Monday, Sep. 17, 2015 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. ©2015 Kendall Ruchti / The Spectator Read the original article here.
UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt starts off the 2016 TRIO Awards Ceremony with an introduction and proclamation. The TRIO programs on campus consist of the Upward Bound program, the Ronald E. McNair Postbaccalaureate Achievement program and two Student Support Services programs for first-generation students and students with disabilities. Thursday, April 14, 2016 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. ©2016 Hannah Pitzl / The Spectator Read the original article here.
UW-Eau Claire’s Blugold Beginnings program received the UW System Board of Regents Diversity Award for the staff’s work toward creating a successful post-secondary experience for multicultural, first-generation and economically disadvantaged students. Blugold Beginnings staff (from left to right) Cheryl Snobl, Whisper Kappus-McDew, Karen Dominguez, Jodi Thesing-Ritter and Khong Meng Her pose with Chancellor James Schmidt and the $5,000 award at the Board of Regents meeting. Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 in Madison, Wisconsin. ©2017 The Spectator Read the original article here.
UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt poses for a portrait for The Spectator’s column Familiar Faces. Schmidt spoke about his experience working in Congress and leadership positions in Minnesota institutions, as well as his love for student advocacy and golfing in his free time. March 2017 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. ©2017 Kendall Ruchti / The Spectator Read the original article here.
Chancellor James Schmidt finalized an agreement with Mayo Clinic to expand research opportunities for UW-Eau Claire students in many fields of study. Schmidt said discussion over the agreement began in February 2017. Friday, July 12, 2017 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. ©2017 UW-Eau Claire Integrated Marketing and Communications Read the original article here.
Chancellor James Schmidt and Housing and Residence Life Director Quincy Chapman answer student questions about housing for the 2018-19 academic year at the Chancellor’s Roundtable. Schmidt said the on-campus housing changes are the result of state-level budget delays and aging residence halls. Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. ©2017 Kar Wei Cheng / The Spectator Read the original article here.
A panel of shared governance leaders led an open forum for UW-Eau Claire and UW-Barron County campus members to ask questions regarding a merger between the two campuses. The merger went into effect on July 1, 2018. The panel included (from left to right) Keith Montgomery, regional executive office and dean; UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt; Patricia Kleine, UW-Eau Claire provost and vice chancellor of academic affairs; Evan Weiher, UW-Eau Claire University Senate chair; and Lauren Wentz, UW-Barron County associate biology professor. Monday, Dec. 4, 2017 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. ©2017 Samantha Farley / The Spectator Read the original article here.
Chancellor James Schmidt addresses an audience at UW-Eau Claire and a live-streamed audience at UW-Barron County as part of ongoing conversations regarding the UW System reconstruction. Schmidt said alliances between UW colleges and four-year universities will look different across the state, but his priorities are preserving the mission of Barron County and its commitment to the community it is embedded in. Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. ©2017 Kar Wei Cheng / The Spectator Read the original article here.
Chancellor James Schmidt listens to student input during the latest Chancellor’s Roundtable event centered around parking. Eau Claire’s Parking Supervisor Allyson Wisniweski said parking is an issue without a simple solution, which is why Parking and Transportation Services is seeking student ideas in their search for a solution. Thursday, April 12 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. ©2018 Kar Wei Cheng / The Spectator Read the original article here.
Chancellor James Schmidt speaks at the grand opening of the Pablo Center and gestures upward in acknowledgement of the new art facility. The Pablo Center boasts two theaters, two art galleries, classrooms, scene and costume shops, a recording studio, a recital hall and a light, sound and projection lab — all of which are to be utilized by students and community alike as a way to share their art with the community. Saturday, Sep. 22, 2018 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. ©2018 Samantha Farley / The Spectator Read the original article here.
Chancellor James Schmidt speaks to the UW-Eau Claire Student Senate about the new Science and Health Sciences Building project, university cancellation policy and the Mayo Clinic partnership at a general assembly meeting. Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. ©2019 Samantha Farley / The Spectator Read the original article here.
UW-Eau Claire Student Body President Charlie Johnson and Chancellor James Schmidt cut the ribbon on the new student housing building, The Suites. Schmidt said the new suite-style dorms will solve the housing shortage crisis on campus, with around 300 students typically being housed in hotels off campus every academic year. Friday, Sep. 6, 2019 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. ©2019 Anya Yurkonis / The Spectator Read the original article here.
Chancellor James Schmidt shares his proposed investment plans for the future of UW-Eau Claire with students, faculty and staff in a Q&A forum to hear their advice and suggestions. At the conclusion of his Investing for Our Future forum, Schmidt said there are three options UW-Eau Claire has from this point onward: “Get bigger, get smaller or do nothing.” Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. ©2019 Anya Yurkonis / The Spectator Read the original article here.
Hundreds of UW-Eau Claire students gathered in silence outside of Schofield Hall as part of a protest organized by Black Male Empowerment and the UWEC Solidarity with People of Color. Chancellor James Schmidt takes part in the hour of silent protest alongside campus protesters. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. ©2019 Taylor Wilkinson / The Spectator Read the original article here.
Chancellor James Schmidt asked protesters to join hands as he spoke. “These are human beings,” Schmidt said. “They deserve the right to be treated with dignity and respect. The same blood is pulsing through all of our veins and I want you to feel that in the hand. I’ve always said together we are stronger.” Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. ©2019 Taylor Wilkinson / The Spectator Read the original article here.
Chancellor James Schmidt speaks with several members of BME prior to his speech and the hour of silent protest. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. ©2019 Taylor Wilkinson / The Spectator Read the original article here.
Chancellor James Schmidt praised Albert Colom, former vice chancellor for enrollment management, for his time at UW-Eau Claire, chided the press, shared reasons for his departure and announced plans for the transition during a press conference. Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. ©2020 Owyn Peters / The Spectator Read the original article here.
Chancellor James Schmidt and UW System Interim President Tommy Thompson encouraged UW-Eau Claire students to “smash COVID” by getting vaccinated. Thompson’s visit was in accordance with the UW System’s “Vax Up! 70 for 70” initiative, which offers students a chance at one of 70 scholarships worth $7,000 if the campus vaccination rate reaches 70% or above by Oct. 15. At the time of the rally, 68% of UW-Eau Claire students had reported that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Monday, Sep. 13, 2021 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Bridget Kelley / The Spectator Read the original article here.
Sen. Jeff Smith (D-Eau Claire) and Gov. Tony Evers tour the UW-Eau Claire campus with Chancellor James Schmidt after Evers included $231 million for the new Science and Health Sciences Building in the proposed 2023-25 Capital Budget. Tuesday, March 7, 2023 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. ©2023 UW-Eau Claire Integrated Marketing and Communications Read the original article here.
UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt, UW System President Jay Rothman and UW System Board of Regents President Karen Walsh announce the rebrand from “University of Wisconsin System” to “Universities of Wisconsin” to emphasize universities rather than the administrative system. “System sounds something nameless and faceless,” Schmidt said. “Instead of referring to the UW System when referring to all the work we do around the state, it’s frankly common sense in my mind to talk about the Universities of Wisconsin.” Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. ©2023 Jhett Sherry / The Spectator Read the original article here.
Director of Athletics Jason Verdugo (left) along with Chancellor James Schmidt (right) introducing Zach Malvik (center) as the new head coach for UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball coach. Thursday, April 4, 2024 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. ©2024 Sophie Geske / The Spectator Read the original article here.
James Schmidt announced he would be stepping down as UW-Eau Claire’s chancellor on June 30, 2025 to serve as James Madison University’s seventh president. Schmidt watches as Mike Carney, the interim provost and vice chancellor for Academic Affairs, speaks at a press conference after being named interim chancellor until a permanent chancellor is hired. Friday, March 28, 2025 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. ©2025 Maddie Kasper / The Spectator (Photo by Maddie Kasper)