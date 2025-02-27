The Sonnentag Event Center receives Clean Energy Honor Roll

By now, flying cars and advanced technology were believed to be the future. While advanced technology has been established, flying cars are not the norm. Instead, the world is now turning some eyes towards finding ways to reduce the carbon footprint.

The Sonnentag Event Center recently made the Clean Energy Honor Roll by RENEW Wisconsin. From creating structures that are both simple and advanced to utilizing geothermal technologies, Sonnentag became one of 13 projects selected by RENEW to receive this recognition.

RENEW Wisconsin is a nonprofit organization with a goal to nurse Wisconsin back to health through renewable energy. With a focus on an array of sustainable practices such as geothermal and bioenergy, RENEW has made incredible progress in their goals since being established in 1991.

The 14th Annual Renewable Energy Summit, RENEW Wisconsin, was held on Feb. 6 at the Monona Terrace in Madison, Wis. An array of people from different districts came together to discuss clean energy.

Accepting the award for the Sonnentag Event Center was Lily Strehlow, sustainability coordinator at UW-Eau Claire, and David Delfosse, vice president of architecture at Ayres Associates.

“There was a lot of conversation about really important topics, including our transition away from fossil fuels,” Strehlow said. “It was an opportunity to really share some successes.”

Accepting the award brings forth a new light for the future of UW-Eau Claire and other universities throughout Wisconsin, according to Strehlow. This achievement helps set a standard for future projects that are of similar size.

Wyatt Tinnen, general manager of the Sonnentag, discussed obstacles that come up in projects. Meeting energy demands in a building of that size, along with housing the number of people within the event center, can create some distress when trying to stay sustainable.

“I think it sets the standard for other arenas of similar size and scope,” Tinnen said. “That alternative energy is a viable solution for an event center such as this.”

Aspects of Sonnentag align with the requirements to meet the standards for the honor roll. From the geothermal heat pumps for heating and cooling the building, to the subscription of an off-site solar array, Sonnentag provides ample methods to continue efforts to decarbonize campus.

“There’s no fossil fuel burning and the energy that we do use is offset by our renewable energy.” Strehlow said.

Throughout her time working at UW-Eau Claire, Strehlow has been approached by students who want to see more solar energy on site along with the continuation of decarbonizing buildings.

Sonnentag became a renewable energy structure through requests from students and the support and requirements from other Eau Claire foundations such as the Pablo Foundation.

“They supported the Sonnentag construction with the requirement that we do annual sustainability recordings for it to make sure that the building is meeting expectations and is sustainable and not just screen washing,” Strehlow said.

To meet these standards, keeping up with advancements in technology is a necessary step for Sonnentag.

“That is something the Sonnentag will continue to evolve,” Tinnen said. “This building has a great foundation to expand on its abilities and improve on its utilities.”

Having established this award, it sets the standards for similar centers. With having a team that is dedicated to alternative energy and sustainability, the future is bright for Sonnentag and other buildings brought forth to UW-Eau Claire according to Tinnen.

“The Sonnentag really is our first step towards, trying to decarbonize campus,” Strehlow said. “But we have an opportunity to lead the entire UW if we continue moving forward when it comes to decarbonizing our campus.”

A full list of the sustainability features within the building that helped invoke the Clean Energy Honor Roll can be found here.

