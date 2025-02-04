From rural Kenya to Eau Claire City Council: Larry Mboga’s story of resilience and community service

When Larry Mboga arrived in the United States from rural Kenya to go to college in Minneapolis, he never imagined the impact he would end up having on a city 90 minutes away called Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Over the past 23 years, Mboga’s journey from a college student on an F-1 visa to a respected city council member and beloved figure in the local sports scene highlights not only his drive and determination, but also his deep connection to sports, young athletes, and the community he calls home.

Early life in Kenya and culture shock in the U.S.

Mboga grew up in rural Kenya in the ‘70s and ‘80s, where devices like televisions and telephones weren’t apart of his childhood. He encountered these devices during a visit to Nairobi, Kenya’s capital, where he met his uncle, a professor who had returned to Kenya after teaching at a university in New York.

His uncle connected him with Dennis Barker, the cross-country coach of Augsburg University in Minneapolis. This paved the way for Larry’s journey to the U.S.

“When I came to America, it was a culture shock,” he said. “The language, the food, the way they dress, the climate — everything was different.”

Navigating the U.S. educational system presented its set of challenges. Mboga recalled a moment in college when his political science professor assigned a 10-page paper. Eager to meet the requirement, Mboga wrote the paper by hand. But when he turned it in, the professor told him, “Larry, that’s good, but in America you have to type.”

“I had to take some typing classes after that,” Mboga said, laughing at the memory.

While facing these challenges, Mboga found support in his college’s cross-country team, bonding with teammates from around the world. This friendship and support not only helped him acclimate to American culture but also propelled him to athletic success, which helped him set the Augsburg school record in the 400-meter dash in 2000 with a time of 51.45 seconds.

A journey defined by resilience and community

Mboga’s determination and ability to stay grounded despite adversity are central to his story. Christian Dawson, a former cross-country teammate of Mboga’s at Augsburg, described an incident where Mboga’s car caught fire over a weekend. By Monday, Mboga showed up for cross country practice, unfazed.

“He pulled over and it was starting to smoke, and he got out of it, and it was on fire at the side of the road,” Dawson said. “He was concerned about the people and that’s it, that just sums him up, nothing phases the guy.”

Mboga’s story in the U.S. also deals with racial discrimination, as early on in his time at Eau Claire he encountered racism while job hunting. He recalled seeing a sign that read “we’re hiring” but being turned away when he applied.

Mboga suspected racial bias and decided to “prove that they’re racist.” To prove the bias, Mboga asked his white friends to apply for the same job, and they were hired.

After being hired, his friends told the employer that they knew others who were interested in the open positions and brought Mboga with them. When they saw Mboga, the employer suddenly claimed that the position was no longer available.

This wasn’t the first time Mboga dealt with racial discrimination in the U.S. either, as he also was involved in an incident during his time at Augsburg. He recalled a night in 1999 where he walked into Augsburg’s library and was the only student in the room.

After using a computer, a white woman entered the room and demanded that he be removed. The woman attended the nearby University of Minnesota, and the Augsburg security guard, without hearing Mboga’s side, kicked him out.

“Security came and he said, ‘get out.’ I said, ‘why am I getting out, I’m a student,’ and I was kicked out,” Mboga said. “I called my cross-country coach, and then the next morning I went to see the president of Augsburg. We talked, and the security guard was fired for the way he handled it.”

Reflecting on the experience, Mboga emphasized the importance of hearing both sides before making decisions.

“Before you jump to conclusions, try to find the root cause, try to hear from both sides,” Mboga said.

In addition to racial discrimination, Mboga also faced linguistic profiling. He shared that people’s demeanor would change and they would treat him differently once they had heard his Kenyan accent.

“There are all kinds of challenges I’ve gone through, but I’ve been tough,” Mboga said.

Despite these obstacles, Mboga has remained deeply connected to his community. He met his wife, a native of Eau Claire, during college, and the couple now have two children, both born in the city.

Building community through sports

Sports have been central to Mboga’s integration into Eau Claire and his contributions to the community. He helped found both of Eau Claire’s amateur soccer teams, Eau Claire Bateaux and Eau Claire Union FC.

In addition to his work with these teams, Mboga coached soccer at Chippewa Falls High School from 2007 to 2015, leading the team to the state tournament in 2011.

From 2015 to 2023, he coached cross country and track at Chippewa Falls High School, consistently taking athletes to the state competition.

Mboga is one of the leading figures in Eau Claire pickup soccer culture, having attended pickup games for over a decade and still to this day playing regularly.

Councilmember Joshua Miller, who serves alongside Mboga on the Eau Claire City Council, highlighted Mboga’s passion for sports and youth programs.

“He’s very active in soccer programs and sports facilities, and these are great activities for the city to have available for the youth,” Miller said. “He’s a strong advocate for the city to focus on providing opportunities for the youth in our community.”

Mboga’s connection to the community through sports is undeniable. He runs every day and plays soccer regularly, not just for exercise but to stay socially engaged.

Stacy Thompson, an English professor at UW-Eau Claire and a member of Eau Claire’s pickup soccer scene, noted that Mboga is always encouraging others to get involved, often organizing teams and events for the community.

“He loves the social element of soccer,” Thompson said. “He’s always encouraging anybody who shows up to get involved and he’s always putting together teams and events.”

Mboga’s influence extends beyond sports and into the realm of social justice and community outreach. Following the murder of George Floyd in 2020, Mboga became more involved in bridging gaps between Eau Claire’s diverse communities. Recognizing the tension between the police and different members of the community, Mboga suggested using soccer as a medium for dialogue.

Thompson recalled Mboga’s suggestion to organize a soccer game between local police officers and community members, followed by a sit-down discussion. The goal was to foster communication and understanding between different groups in Eau Claire.

“The idea was how can we communicate with one another just as different groups in the community and not have things escalate,” Thompson said.

Mboga’s leadership in these efforts underscores his belief in the power of sports to build bridges and bring people together. As someone who has experienced both the challenges and opportunities of being an immigrant in the U.S., Mboga understands the importance of creating unity in diverse communities.

A political career focused on service

In 2022, Mboga took his passion for community involvement to the next level by running for a seat on the Eau Claire City Council. His campaign resonated with voters, and he garnered 6,564 votes—the most of any new candidate and the second-highest overall.

Mboga’s dedication to serving his community has remained constant throughout his time on the council. Councilmember Clara Serrano praised Mboga for his compassionate approach to problem-solving, recounting a specific time where his involvement in local sports led to a family in need finding housing.

“I had the opportunity and privilege to interact with some recently unhoused people,” Serrano said. “One of them was a mom or grandma who was really in a hard spot and got plugged into housing through Larry because either their son or grandson was involved in sports, and Larry knew the kid from sports.”

Mboga’s ability to connect with people from all walks of life has been a driving force behind his success. His rural upbringing in Kenya has given him a unique perspective that he uses to engage with Eau Claire’s residents, particularly those in rural or underserved areas.

“That’s why I connect with people in the country,” Mboga said. “That’s the world I knew.”

His commitment to helping the less fortunate is not limited to his political role. Miller recounted a time when Mboga, attending a city employee in-service event, noticed some homeless individuals outside and gave them his plate of food from the event.

“He literally took his food outside and just gave it to people that were outside, because Larry was going to go home and have dinner, but these people literally don’t know where they’re going to get their next meal from.”

With rising calls to reduce immigration—55% of Americans support reduced immigration according to a 2024 Gallup poll—Mboga’s story is especially significant today as the U.S. deals with issues in immigration, racial justice, and the inclusion of marginalized communities. His journey from rural Kenya to a respected city council member in Eau Claire challenges negative stereotypes associated with immigrants.

Overcoming hurdles like racial discrimination and language barriers, he has faced job denials and exclusion based on appearance, reflecting the struggles many immigrants endure. Yet, he has founded soccer teams, coached young athletes, and is making an impact on Eau Claire’s City Council, helping to enrich his community. Mboga’s efforts emphasize the essential role immigrants play in promoting unity and understanding.

Editor’s note: This story was first written for class – CJ 427: Advanced Reporting and Editing, taught by Professor Pechulano Ngwe Ali in the fall of 2024.