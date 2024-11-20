Police Blotter

Paint chips and car problems

At approximately 12:20 p.m. on Nov. 11, an officer was dispatched to the Hibbard Hall Lot in regard to a crash. The Communications Center informed the officer that a car had been hit while it was parked legally in the lot.

The Communications Center said that the perpetrator of the crash was unknown at that time. The officer made contact with the victim by phone, and the victim said he had parked his vehicle legally in the Hibbard Lot at approximately 9:50 a.m. on Nov. 11.

The victim said he returned to his car at approximately 12 p.m. that day and observed paint transfer marks on the rear of the driver’s side door. He said the car was currently insured.

Story continues below advertisement

The victim said that the damage was minor and consisted of only white paint transfer marks. He said he had taken a picture of the damage and the officer asked him to email the photo to his department email account and the victim said he would.

The officer provided the victim with the case number and details so he could obtain an electronic copy of a victim information form.

The officer asked the victim if he had any additional information or details, and the victim said he did not. The officer ended the phone contact.

After speaking with the victim, the officer went to the Hibbard Lot in an attempt to locate a vehicle with fresh damage to the front passenger side bumper. He was unable to locate anything of interest and cleared the scene.

The officer conducted a record check on the victim and his vehicle using his Mobile Database Computer (MDC). He saw that the victim was valid to drive with no warrants and he was not on probation. His vehicle also returned as being valid to Wisconsin with no warrants.

At approximately 12:50 p.m., the officer saw he had received the photos of the damage to the victim’s vehicle. The officer observed minor paint transfer marks and estimated the damage to be worth under $1,000.

Scrapping around at The Priory

At approximately 12:45 a.m. on Nov. 9, an officer was conducting a random squad patrol at Priory Hall when he observed a pile of metal scrap items discarded near the pond. He did not recall seeing these scraps the last time he was at The Priory.

The officer exited his squad car to check on the items. When he got closer, the officer observed that the scraps seemed to have been there for a substantial amount of time. He also saw several pumpkins discarded in the same area.

The pumpkins seemed to be relatively fresh as they were broken open but not soft or moldy. He photographed the items and then discarded them before clearing the scene.

Trouble with No. 2

At approximately 5:45 a.m. on Nov. 10, an officer was dispatched to Towers Hall South for a stuck elevator call. When he arrived on the scene, he met with the complainant who explained that the left door on car No. 2 did not open.

The officer used the call button and noticed that only the right door of car No. 2 opened, and the front part of the left door had separated from the main part of the door.

Because the officer believed that the separated part could potentially become lodged in the elevator shaft if the car were to move, he went down to the elevator room and turned off the power to car No. 2.

The officer completed a facilities service card and then cleared the scene.

Price can be reached at [email protected].