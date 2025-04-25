New book shines spotlight on Wisconsin’s quirky roadside history

Book cover for “Historic Wisconsin Roadsides: Towns Off the Beaten Path in the Badger State.” (Photo from Reedy Press)

With summer road trip season just around the corner, Eau Claire-based authors Tom Manus and Kristi Flick Manus have released their latest travel guide, “Historic Wisconsin Roadsides: Towns Off the Beaten Path in the Badger State.”

Published by Reedy Press on April 1, the book features 11 different road trips that have over 1,200 handpicked recommendations across 80 cities. According to Reedy Press the book is offering travelers a curated look into the most historic and fun road trips in Wisconsin.

The authors discussed their book’s release on April 17 with a launch party at Dotters Books in Eau Claire. They shared stories from the road, favorite memories and some stories from the past.

The couple said that they shared an interest in travel and expressed a desire to highlight places and experiences that aren’t typically found on the first page of internet search results.

Story continues below advertisement

“Stuff that people just don’t know about, you know, we try to be ambassadors for that kind of stuff,” Flick Manus said.

They stated how they discovered these off-the-path places, with Manus saying that the pair doesn’t normally have a plan.

They said that they normally just drive in whatever direction calls to them, most of the time not knowing where they are going to sleep that night. The pair calls themselves “guinea pigs” for the experiences they recommend — traveling without a set itinerary and making memories.

Every photo in the book, except for a few taken by their son, was taken by the duo, which makes the guide a personal journey as much as it is a practical resource for traveling.

The couple’s work is just as much about community as it is about adventure. “Historic Wisconsin Roadsides” includes recommendations for where to eat, sleep and play, which according to Reedy Press makes it an essential guide for planning a road trip that is both entertaining and historic.

According to Reedy Press, the book “highlights what to do and where to eat and stay for your escape on the open road.”

The pair’s shared love for the road has been put into a book that encourages families, couples and solo travelers alike to get out and explore.

Manus said that he doesn’t pick favorites when it comes to places they have traveled, however, one of the highlight stops featured in the book is a 1950s-era motel that is still lively. This motel hosts live music, songwriting workshops and operates a radio station that broadcasts music created entirely onsite.

“We find the quirkiest thing out there and I think it’s because we’re a little quirky too,” Flick Manus said.

The launch event at Dotters Books served as a setting for the authors to talk about their book. It’s an indie bookstore known not just for the thoughtful curation of the books they hold but also for the community it has.

Among the attendees was Rhonda Michalski, a regular at Dotters’ events and the owners’ mother. According to Michalski, even if her daughter didn’t own the store, she would come anyway as she enjoys these types of events.

“They’ve always been really interesting books that they’ve talked about,” said Michalski, who hopes to attend more events at Dotters in the future.

Whether it is someone who travels a lot or someone just looking for new spots in your hometown, the Manuses give a unique look into how to road trip through Wisconsin. Stephenson can be reached at [email protected].