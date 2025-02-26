The HeART of Dunn County: fundraiser and art market

“The event fosters a sense of connection within our community, allowing people to support both the arts and animal welfare at the same time,” Weidman said. (Photo by Rebecca Styer, DCHS social media coordinator)

The Dunn County Humane Society (DCHS) is inviting the community to its fundraising event, The HeART of Dunn County, taking place from 5-9 p.m. on Saturday, March 8 at The Mabel Tainter, a historic theater in Menomonie, Wis.

This nonprofit organization located in Menomonie relies on community generosity and charitable donations for its funding. The DCHS mission is “to enhance the well-being of companion animals in the community and secure permanent, loving homes for those in their care.”

The theater will be transformed into an art market, showcasing pieces donated by local artists. Those who attend the event will have the opportunity to purchase the art, which will directly fund the DCHS and its mission.

Harvey Weidman has been the shelter manager of DCHS for over a year. Weidman said The Mabel Tainter is the ideal scene for this event since it is located in the center of the community.

“The building’s beauty and historic charm creates the perfect backdrop for our art market,” Weidman said. “With three floors at our disposal, we’ll have the live auction on the formal stage, art market tables and displays spread throughout the rooms and musicians and food vendors adding to the atmosphere.”

The live auction will present “one-of-a-kind masterpieces” for attendees to bid on. Various forms of art will be displayed throughout the venue such as stained glass, paintings, textile arts, jewelry and pottery.

Weidman said the organization has been curating and collecting the artwork for months.

“An art market offers a unique and engaging way to fundraise because it combines community support with the celebration of local talent,” Weidman said. “By showcasing local artists, we not only provide a platform for them to share their work but also bring people together to appreciate creativity in all its forms.”

The night will also include live music from local musicians as well as food and drink from local vendors. Every dollar raised from ticket sales, auction bids and art purchases will go directly towards the DCHS operating budget.

According to Weidman, the budget includes necessary supplies, daily care expenses, staff payroll and facility maintenance. DCHS cares for over 1,000 animals each year and provides treatments for a wide spectrum of illnesses and injuries.

The shelter upholds a no-kill philosophy and has stated it believes all animals are entitled to “freedom from hunger and thirst, freedom from discomfort, freedom from pain, injury or disease, freedom to express normal behavior and freedom from fear and distress.”

Weidman said the DCHS has recently witnessed an increase in abandoned animals and surrender requests due to rising veterinary care expenses and evictions in the area.

“We are staffed 365 days a year, and our team makes personal sacrifices — working through holidays and weekends — to ensure that these animals are cared for,” Weidman said. “These pets didn’t choose to be at the shelter, and it’s our job to provide them with the care and attention they deserve, no matter the cost.”

Tickets for the event are currently available for purchase online. The cost is $40 if purchased before March 1 and $50 if purchased at the door. Any artists interested in donating their work for this cause should fill out the artist form on the DCHS website or contact Weidman at [email protected].

“It’s also the perfect opportunity for a fancy night out,” Weidman said. “Get dressed up and join us at the historic Mabel Tainter for an unforgettable evening.”

Matczak can be reached at [email protected].