The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator
The Spectator
The Spectator
Campus Film Series presents ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’

UWEC’s annual showing of the cult classic included props, scripts and snacks
Byline photo of Isabella Matczak
Story by Isabella Matczak, Copy EditorFebruary 12, 2025
Photo by Isabella Matczak
“I don’t know when the first time we showed ‘Rocky Horror’ was, but it’s been decades,” Martin said. “I love so many parts and I’ve seen it so many times.”

The film screening of “Rocky Horror Picture Show” has become a beloved tradition at UW-Eau Claire. It is part of the University Activities Commission’s (UAC) Campus Film Series.

Almost every weekend of each semester, UAC presents a film on campus that is free to students. The annual “Rocky Horror” event began at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8 in the Ojibwe Ballroom located in Davies Student Center.

According to the coordinator of student activities, Joann Martin, the cult classic has been shown at midnight in past years.

After shifting from the stage to the screen in 1975, the film debuted at the Waverly Theater (currently IFC Center) in New York as a midnight movie in 1976, and the tradition stuck. 

This year, Martin said the UAC wanted to try something different to see if they could get a bigger crowd.

“Not everyone’s willing to start at midnight and get home at 2 a.m.,” Martin said. “If you know what ‘Rocky Horror’ is, you know it should be at midnight, but hopefully we’re exposing people to something new.” 

So, what is “Rocky Horror Picture Show?” It is a musical science fiction comedy horror film that was originally a stage production in 1973.

The film follows a newly-engaged, cookie-cutter couple, Brad (Barry Bostwick) and Janet (Susan Sarandon), as they stumble upon a mansion full of wild characters including Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), a mad scientist who identifies as a “sweet transvestite.”

Dr. Frank-N-Furter reveals his latest creation to the innocent pair: Rocky Horror (Peter Hinwood), the “ultimate man” and sex symbol. As the bizarre night filled with dancing and rock-n-roll continues, Brad and Janet slowly lose themselves to their inner desires. 

“It is quite wacky,” Martin said. “I would say that it broke a lot of norms and taboos in the ‘70s, and I think that inherently brings people who feel different into the fold. It’s been a movie that people have found community in for decades, so I think that’s a perfect recipe for a cult classic.” 

The midnight showings at the Waverly Theater in 1976 were also where the audience participation aspect of the event began. As the cult following of the film grew exponentially, crowds began to talk back to the screen, make up one-liners for certain parts, attend in costume and even bring props.

“There is a lot of crowd participation,” Martin said. “We have props here, but there is a lot of crowd dialogue that has grown over the years … I think that’s appealing to students who kind of know or have seen it, so they can experience it here and don’t have to provide any of it themselves.” 

Although common props for the film include toast, water, toilet paper, hot dogs and rice to throw at certain points, Martin said they needed to make clean-up easier and only provide non-food objects — besides the free popcorn.

First-year chemistry student Brandon Lee is the UAC films chair.

“We also wanted to make it more interactive so that your experience is more memorable, you have a lot more fun and you feel more encouraged to bring friends or family along with you,” Lee said.

Props supplied at the showing in Ojibwe Ballroom included a newspaper, glow stick, noisemakers, party hat, bell and cards, along with a script telling audience members when and how to use them. During the “Time Warp” dance, participants followed along with the choreography.

Although the film is not for everyone, Lee suggests everyone give it a try at least once.

“It’s a great way to help you find that community among all of these different groups of people,” Lee said. “It shows you that there are communities for you and you do belong somewhere.” 

Matczak can be reached at [email protected].

