On Jan. 30, the Foster Gallery began their current exhibit, “Beyond The Gaze – Representing Disability in Contemporary Art.”

This exhibition was curated by Josh Deutschlander, a fifth-year illustration student and associate professor Jill Olm.

The exhibit features a message displayed on the wall from Deutschlander expressing their goals.

“Through this exhibition, we hope to change how people see disability, break down barriers and think of ways disability contributes to our shared human experience,” Deutschlander said.

Story continues below advertisement

The artists on display are Ayin Es, Clovis Blackwell, Pooja Pittie, Gwynneth VanLaven, Matt Bodett, Kae Pershon, Victoria Dugger and Alex Dolores Salerno.

The art spans different mediums such as photography, painting and sculpting. Blackwell is an artist with rheumatoid arthritis, which inspires him to create his works while Pershon tries to bring awareness to ADHD and autism through her artwork.

Gabby Johnson, a fourth-year studio art student has worked for the gallery for three years and mentioned a few things that made this exhibit unique to the gallery.

Johnson said the “Beyond the Gaze” exhibit has longer descriptions listed for the artwork and has multiple interactive pieces as opposed to the few or none in the past.

“I feel like it’s really important to have that hands-on experience with art especially when you’re handling art that is for multiple different disabilities,” Johnson said.

The art piece “Sensory Basket,” featured by New York artist Salerno, is a hands-on experience displaying a basket of textured wooden growths cut from trees to be used as fidget toys.

Salerno’s art is not the only interactive installation, the exhibit includes another piece where visitors can take sheets of tin foil and draw on them with provided tools.

Not everything on display can be handled by visitors, and each display has a small sign to indicate if it’s safe to do so.

One item on display that is not safe to interact with is a cake, partially eaten at the reception of the exhibit, with an image of a featured art piece printed across it.

Deutschlander said that the cake has been there for over a week and is not safe to consume.

Johnson brought attention to the aspects changed or added to the exhibit to make it more accessible to visitors with disabilities such as the Sensory Room. She explained the room is normally used as a storage closet but has been transformed for the exhibit.

Inside, black curtains have been hung over the walls and seating has been added with a fish lamp and fidget toys for guests to utilize.

“I’ve seen students use it every time I’m in,” Johnson said.

Other accommodations added for the exhibit included portable stools and Penfriends, handheld devices that play audio recordings reading the plaques next to each piece. Penfriends and stools are available at the front desk of the exhibition.

Johnson said that Deutschlander made sure to add an electronic door opener near the exhibit so disabled guests could have easier access.

Deutschlander said they had been to galleries in the past that weren’t very accessible to those with disabilities. They took this into account while making fonts large enough to be easily read and placing art pieces lower for visitors in wheelchairs.

“I had noticed that there were a lack of voices that represent my identity, especially my disabled identity and the community, so I had the opportunity to elevate the disabled voice and give it the spotlight,” Deutschlander said.

This gallery will be available to visit every day from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until March 5. Those who require accommodations should call at least five days ahead of time to visit the gallery.

Curtin can be reached at [email protected].