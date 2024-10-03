Spectator Sing Along Power Hour: ‘Virtual Insanity’ is the crown jewel of a severely underrated genre

To the uninformed, acid jazz may seem like a genre created by consuming hallucinogens and turning on some Duke Ellington. But what if I told you that somehow the genre is even better than that?

Acid jazz is what happens when a mad scientist combines jazz, funk, soul and hip hop and unleashes their groovy monster upon the clubs of the world. It’s often referred to as “jazz with funk,” “club jazz” or “groove jazz.”

The genre has existed since the 1980s and has been in and out of the mainstream since. Groups like The Brand New Heavies and Incognito have had a good amount of success performing the genre.

Most would name the king of the genre as Jamiroquai. The British band formed in 1992. Their controversial front man, Jay Kay, is known as the face of the band and is sometimes mistakenly referred to as “Jamiroquai” himself.

Jamiroquai has been the most influential musical group in bringing acid jazz to the mainstream. While many of their tracks speak for themselves, there’s no denying the impact of their most popular track, “Virtual Insanity.”

“Virtual Insanity,” the second single off the album “Traveling Without Moving,” received many accolades, including MTV’s Video Of The Year Award in 1997 and the Grammy Award for Best Performance By A Duo or Group in 1998.

Its iconic music video currently has over 286 million views on YouTube. It was a cool video when it came out in 1997 and it’s still cool now. Watching Kay seemingly slide around the shifting set with his flashy hat and coat never gets old.

In terms of pop culture, the video went viral as a meme last year featuring Carter from “Family Guy” wearing the outfit from the video and rearranging his furniture. Others, including comedian Chris Rock and TV series “Robot Chicken” have parodied it as well.

The legendary music video had many people asking “How did they do it?” The reality-shattering answer is that the set was on wheels. Once I knew that, I couldn’t help but think Jay Kay looked like he was walking on a treadmill at times.

But that’s enough about the famous music video. Let’s get into the song.

Kay sings about technology quickly taking over the world he once knew. While it seemed like a problem unique to the time when it came out, I feel that “Virtual Insanity” is more relevant now than ever.

The lyrics of the song effectively convey the anxiety felt about the changing tech of the time. While he may have had a vision of Y2K while performing the chorus, I can’t help but think of how AI will probably have taken all of my potential jobs by the time I graduate. Take a look:

“Futures made of virtual insanity now always seem to be governed by this love we have for useless twisting of our new technology. Oh, now there is no sound, for we all live underground.”

The “useless twisting of our new technology” could refer to many things in the modern age. Every time a new iPhone is released, there’s plenty of debate over whether the new features warrant a completely new model.

AI is rapidly gaining momentum in the art world. What could be a tool to help us is instead being used to steal from all kinds of creatives. The “twisting” Kay refers to, in my interpretation, both manipulating consumers (the iPhone) and using tech for malicious purposes (AI).

Some lines highlight issues that the culture of the time thought would be bigger today. For example:

“Now every mother can choose the color of her child, that’s not nature’s way,” refers to eugenics. While it would be cool to have a kid with bright blue skin, perhaps it’s best that we can’t design our children like they’re video game characters.

Musically, “Virtual Insanity” starts off with a piano that tells you to strap in and get ready to dance. If you’re anything like me, you always start grooving in place. This is a song that I can feel in my soul every time I listen to it.

It combines the soft-spoken beauty of jazz with the syncopated rhythms of funk. Kay’s fears and anxieties for the future blend seamlessly with a high-energy beat. It feels to me as if he’s telling us to dance our worries away.

“Virtual Insanity” has earned its place among the greatest songs of all time. It introduced a wide swath of people to the wonders of acid jazz and questioned the course of the future all while laying down the funkiest of beats. But your acid jazz journey doesn’t have to stop here.

If you’re looking to explore the severely underappreciated genre of acid jazz more, here are a few recommendations: “Roller Coaster” by Dirty Loops is high-pitched and fast-paced. Lyn Inaizumi’s “Wake Up, Get Up, Get Out There” makes the listener want to do exactly what the title says. Want something a little more low-key from our friends Jamiroquai? Check out “Space Cowboy.”

Tolbert can be reached at [email protected].