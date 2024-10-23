EC Eats: Lunch at Menomonie Market

Food co-ops have a reputation for being expensive. That’s a shame because with the ever-rising cost of takeout, the co-op is increasingly becoming one of the more cost-effective locations for lunches on the go.

I asked some of the staff what they recommended for lunch.

“Favorite lunch, probably the Tex Mex bowl,” said Dylan, who works the deli.

Customer service captain Jonathan suggested the Banh Mi sandwich.

“It’s a nice take on the Banh mi with the tasty pulled pork,” he said.

Made-to-order items such as the grain bowls and sandwiches cost around the same as Chipotle. They are cheaper because tips aren’t accepted.

Many of the cold deli items and desserts average $3.50 or less, so you get sides and desserts without breaking the bank. Cookies are only $1.19, and you can get a cup of coffee for under $2 which is becoming increasingly rare.

The cheapest lunch options are egg salads (averages $2:50), stuffed grape leaves (averages $2.00) and broccoli salad (averages $2.50). Keep in mind that the cold lunch options vary quite a bit in price and size, so you might have to sort through them.

My favorite drink to get is Mountain Valley Spring Water. In my opinion, the best flavor is the white peach sparkling water. Each bottle is a liter, so you get a pretty good value for your money. They cost $3.29, but so do a fair amount of 12 oz drinks.

I went with Jonathan’s recommendation of the Banh Mi and was not disappointed. It would not be an exaggeration to say that this sandwich is one of the best things I’ve tasted in a while.

A Banh Mi is a Vietnamese French fusion sandwich made from pickled vegetables and French baguettes. The protein varies quite a bit between tofu, ham, chicken or pulled pork and Menomonie Market uses pulled pork.

It is hard to describe exactly what they do to the pulled pork that makes it taste so rich but not fatty or greasy. They also add a sriracha mayo sauce that is spicy but doesn’t burn. Everything melds together into the perfect savory treat.

Full disclosure: I got the Banh Mi with the gluten free bread so I can’t say how the baguette is. However, the bread I got was delicious and not crumbly, which can often be a problem for gluten free baked goods.

Their gluten-free treats are good too. My favorites are the oatmeal raisin cookie and the coffee brownie. The brownie has a nice buttery flavor.

Menomonie Market is a good place to go if you have allergies or other dietary restrictions. They have a decent selection of gluten-free, dairy-free, vegetarian and vegan options.

Visit Menomonie at 206 N. Barstow St. or online at ​​www.mmfc.coop.

