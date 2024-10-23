Across The Pond: The Takarazuka Grand Theater

This week I found myself in the thick of midterms. I spent every waking moment studying my Japanese vocab and praying I’d be able to boost my piddling grades. My entire Friday and Saturday consisted of cramming with flashcards and online quizzes.

It was that Saturday evening I realized what was supposed to be my Tuesday culinary midterm was actually going to be held online on Sunday. I was only vaguely prepared, but what to do? I already had plans for Sunday.

I had gotten lucky enough to acquire matinee tickets to a showing of “Angelic Lie” at the Takarazuka Grand Theater.

Shows at the Takarazuka Grand Theater are known for their theater performances consisting of all-female casts. The shows have both male and female roles, yet no men can be seen on stage.

I first became aware of their shows when clips of their show “Elisabeth” started going viral online.

I was not only stunned by the unique cast but also by the theater’s flashy sets, elaborate costumes, hair and makeup, all of which helped truly transform the actors and their performances.

When I found the opportunity to buy tickets to a show, I jumped at the chance regardless of how close the performance was to my midterms.

The morning of the show, I leaped out of bed at 7 a.m. to hurriedly get ready. I scuttled across the floor to pick up my grandmother’s old jacket and threw it on. Feeling that I was looking my best, I made my way out the door and to the train station.

After two hours, I arrived at Takarazuka station.

The walk to the theater was quite romantic despite the single ticket downloaded on my phone. The crisp breeze of autumn had begun to roll through Japan as the morning light shone down upon my face.

It took me only 10 minutes to arrive at the Grand Theater. I was greeted by a host of souvenir shops and a large food court inside the building.

The entrance to the theater itself was a grand sight. A large staircase framed a colorful portrait while three chandeliers stunned from above.

I struggled to get in at first due to a slight miscommunication, but after finally getting inside I could marvel more clearly.

I made my way to my nosebleed seat and was handed a sheet translating the plot. The show began swiftly after.

The musical “Angelic Lie” is about … Well, I’m not quite sure what it is about. I still don’t speak Japanese very well, and even though I was able to pick up on one or two words, that didn’t mean I could comprehend the full story.

From my inferences and reading the brief plot explanation I was handed I was able to roughly follow the story.

An angel named Azazel has become a nuisance, so God decides to cast him into the human world. Once there, he is mistaken for an infamous criminal called the Angel Thief.

He decides to team up with a human girl called Elena, the real Angel Thief, and steal a magical piece of jewelry. Chaos ensues as a conflict brews between the angels, humans and demons.

The performance ended with a big musical number, and I left the theater feeling quite satisfied.

I was waiting at the train station ready to go home when I texted a friend of mine. She had never seen the show before and I wanted to tell her how good it was.

She asked me what I thought of the Revue after intermission.

The what?

I rushed back out the station doors jogging my way back towards the theater. I quickly walked through the empty hallway and into the theater. I was led, practically army crawling, back to my seat by a very kind theater worker.

Fortunately, I was able to see the Revue for which Takarazuka is known. The Revue is a collection of musical dance numbers and flashy costumes with no overarching story, but I still would have been disappointed if I missed it.

When the show ended, I nervously made my way out of my seat. After asking an employee if the show was over, I headed home.



I was still able to get a good grade on my midterm despite my detour. I was so fortunate that everything worked out in the end and hope I have another opportunity to see a Takarazuka show.

Liz Curtin can be reached at [email protected].