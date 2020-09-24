Photo by Taylor Wilkinson
Rosa Gómez, a second-year event speaker, shared her experience at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire as it related to the upcoming election. Gómez provided resources to register and vote for the fall election through the organization NextGenAmerica.
Cops Off Campus: Dare to Divest Gallery
September 24, 2020
A poster on the campus mall, near the Davies Center, was shown at the “Cops off Campus: Dare to Divest” rally. Students and community members were provided with posters and brought their own decorated signs to protest.