Photo by Taylor Wilkinson

Rosa Gómez, a second-year event speaker, shared her experience at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire as it related to the upcoming election. Gómez provided resources to register and vote for the fall election through the organization NextGenAmerica.

Cops Off Campus: Dare to Divest Gallery

September 24, 2020

WEB_copoffcampus_wilkinson0004
Gallery|10 Photos
Photo by Taylor Wilkinson
A poster on the campus mall, near the Davies Center, was shown at the “Cops off Campus: Dare to Divest” rally. Students and community members were provided with posters and brought their own decorated signs to protest.

