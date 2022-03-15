The Student Senate meeting on Monday commenced at 6:03 p.m.

During the open forum, Wisc. State Senator Brad Pfaff said he is running for Congress, and Joshua Miller said he is running for an Eau Claire City Council seat at large.

Brett Farmer, University Activities commission director, said there will be upcoming “Unpack It” events.

According to Farmer, “How do you Prioritize Mental Health as a Student?” is an event that will be cosponsored with counseling services at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30.

Farmer said an event called “Are you Overwhelmed by Climate Change?” will be cosponsored with the Student Office of Sustainability commission at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6 in the Student Office of Sustainability Resource Center.

The “How do we Queer Sexual Health?” event will be consponsered with Student Health Services, the Gender and Sexuality Resource Center and the Eau Claire Health Department at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13 in the Bridge, Farmer said.

Stuart Scamehorn, Information Technology commission director, introduced special allocation bill 65-B-10.

Scamehorn said if the bill passes, the university will end the contract with Presence and reallocate $157,679 of the IT commission budget to start a three-year contract with Campus Groups.

At the next meeting, bill 65-B-10 will be voted on.

Nick Johnson, Finance commission director, introduced bill 65-B-11 to recognize Equity in Student Matters as an organized activity. Johnson said as an organized activity, ESM would have more control over their budget and be able to apply for funding.

Bill 65-B-11 will be voted on at the next meeting.

Stephanie Jamelske, Academic Affairs commission budget planner, gave a presentation on Blugold Commitment Differential Tuition.

“Our goal is to sustain the interactions between faculty and students that make high impact experiences such as a meaningful part of the student college experience,” Jamelske said.

Elizabeth TenBarge, Academic Affairs commission director, introduced bill 65-B-12 to approve the Blugold Commitment Differential Tuition Funding Proposal Package for 2022-2023.

The senate will be voting on bill 65-B-12 at the next meeting.

Bailey Carruthers, Intergovernmental Affairs commission director, introduced resolution 65-R-26 to condemn State Legislature Bills AB885 and SB837 aimed at eliminating civil immunity for administrators for violating first amendment free expression rights.

“Our university already adheres to the first amendment but this would take away a lot of safety and comfortability for staff, so we want to stand in solidarity with university staff and administration,” Carruthers said.

Carruthers also introduced resolution 65-R-27 to condemn bills AB884 and SB792 passed by the State Legislature, that allow university required diversity courses to be substituted with U.S. Constitution or Bill of Rights courses.

“We as a senate believe it is important to advocate for EDI initiatives on our campus, which is why we authored this resolution and passed it,” Carruthers said.

Resolution 65-R-26 and 65-R-27 both passed by a vote of 25-0-2.

Senator Rian Jones said there will be an Office of Multicultural Affairs and Blugold Beginnings merger open house at 3 p.m. on Wednesday in Centennial Hall room 1614

The meeting adjourned at 8:11 p.m. and will reconvene at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 28 in the Dakota Ballroom.

