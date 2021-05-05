On the beat

TikTok became available in August of 2018 and has since grown to have over 50 million active users in the U.S.

TikTok has taken over the internet. American adults have spent an estimated 1.43 billion hours on TikTok in March 2020. An estimated 50 million Americans use TikTok on a daily basis today.

There are so many content creators on TikTok, but here are just a few to follow or look for on the “For You” page.

@miladmerg

Milad is a 21-year-old from New Jersey who shares daily videos of his job. His parents own a Subway store where Milad works for free making and selling subs.

Milad makes various Subway-centered videos ranging from making his followers orders, telling funny customer service stories, sharing the everyday operations of Subway and much more.

He has also recently teamed up with Subway corporate to feature content on the Subway TikTok and give away gift cards to his followers.

He has amassed 4 million followers on TikTok so far and 1.52 million subscribers on YouTube.

Fair warning, Milad’s video may cause hunger and/or Subway cravings. If you are a fan and decide to satisfy that craving at Milad’s Subway when he is working, there is a good chance he will give you a free cookie

Follow Milad on TikTok here and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

@annaxsitar

Anna Sitar describes herself as the “CEO of ‘I don’t want it’ and Starbies” in her TikTok bio and that pretty much sums her up.

Sitar’s TikTok is full of short lifestyle vlogs, funny “I don’t want it” videos and her most popular series, “Another day, another Starbies”. Her TikToks are exactly what they sound like.

Sitar documents herself getting ready for the day often. Her days almost always include a trip to Starbucks, where she orders custom drinks and reviews them from her driver’s seat.

Sitar’s positivity and happiness seem to be contagious to her viewers.

“These videos always put a smile on my face,” writes one commenter. This comment is followed up by many other similar sentiments from viewers and her 8.9 million followers.

To soak up the positivity and happiness from Sitar, follow her here.

@blugoldmarchingband

This TikTok account comes to you right from the UW-Eau Claire campus.

The Blugold Marching Band is well-known on campus and beyond for its large size and unique field performances, which they feature on their new and growing TikTok page.

The account is run by Sophie Watson, a second-year mellophone player in the BMB.

“Really the idea just came from seeing other band related things on TikTok and seeing that there was such a specific niche for it on there,” Watson said. “I figured with how much fun BMB has in performances and how popular we are locally it would take off.”

Watson said the videos posted come from other members of the BMB and YouTube. Watson is surprised with the quick account growth.

“Somehow we now have a video at 5.7 million views with another at four million,” Watson said. “Both have over a million likes. I really did not expect it to take off the way it did but I have no complaints about it.”

The BMB posted its first TikTok on March 18 and has since gained about 50,000 followers and accumulated three million likes.

Keep up with the BMB here.

Fanetti can be reached at [email protected].