We pick three

Home-Based-Gentle Yoga with Kathy McAlister

For anyone looking for an hour of “breathing, movement and relaxation,” The Center at 3701 E. Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire, hosts weekly Home-Based-Gentle Yoga events every Thursday.

From 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Thursday, March 18, Kathy McAlister will be hosting a class for beginners at The Center.

The class is appropriate for all ages and abilities and is “perfect for beginners, back health, mood management, arthritis, healthy aging and more.”

There is a $10 drop-in fee.

“The Center is a community wellness hub dedicated to feeding the soul, mind and body,” according to The Center’s website.

The Center is open by appointment only or for scheduled events by practitioners. The grounds are open daily.

No membership is required to attend any event or use services provided by The Center.

According to the website, dozens of practitioners come to The Center that is involved in different healing and wellness practices.

To learn more about the various practitioners, check out their webpage here.

To discover more events at The Center, go to their calendar.

For more information on the event, contact [email protected] or call 715-563-7626.

Fabulous Florals and Fine Arts

The Pablo Center at the Confluence is hosting Fabulous Florals and Fine Arts to celebrate spring.

From March 17 to April 16, community members can view the exhibit on their website.

According to their website, Fabulous Florals and Fine Arts “pairs selected original artwork with floral arrangements based on the original concept (of the artwork) and professional appearance.”

Once the artwork has been selected, it is paired with a local artist, who then creates a floral arrangement based on the artwork.

“Some interpretations are literal, some are loose, all are one-of-a-kind fabulous,” the website said.

The exhibit is virtual and free.

Jackpot Bingo

If the weekend gets too busy, The Growler Guys host Bingo every Monday night.

Customers can win beer or a $250 Growler Guys gift card.

Bingo night is from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. every Monday at The Growler Guys at 2832 London Rd., Eau Claire.

The event is completely free and for all ages, except if purchasing any craft beer, which requires customers to be at least 21 years old.

According to The Growler Guys’ website, there is a full menu, including pizza, desserts, toasted subs, wings, “Dank Stix,” garlic cheese bread, fries, giant soft pretzels and chips.

The “Growler” in Growler Guys is a bottle customers can purchase and bring back, just paying for each fill. When customers are drinking at the establishment, specific glasses are given depending on the craft.

“A beer glass is far more than just a holder for beer. The proper glass will not only hold your beer but it can completely change how you experience a beer,” the website said.

Not only does The Growler Guys provide beer, but they also have kombucha and CBD beverages for health benefits.

For more information, call The Growler Guys at 715-514-5149 or visit their website. Interested community members can also check out their Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or Yelp.

