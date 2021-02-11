Note: “We pick three” is a rotating column where Spectator writers pick their top three upcoming events in Eau Claire and the Chippewa Valley.

Eau Claire’s indoor winter farmers market

The Eau Claire farmers market is a popular destination for community members in the summer months. During the winter season, the market continues indoors in the main floor ballroom of the Lismore Hotel each second Saturday of each month.

Take advantage of this monthly opportunity this Saturday, Feb. 13, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to show your support for our local farmers and markers from the greater Chippewa Valley and purchase farm products directly from the people who produce them.

They have a wide variety of items including high-quality local vegetables, meat, eggs, bakery, honey, hummus, baba ghannouj, chips, maple syrup, popcorn and beverages.

Good morning bedlam

On Saturday evening, if you’re missing live music, invite a few friends over to watch Good Morning Bedlam perform live online at uwec.ly from 6-8 p.m.

“You will be treated to a haunting waltz, whistling, jazz scatting and the euphoria of the violin melodies,” the band said on their website.

GMB is a Minneapolis-based, three-member band. The three members are — Issak Gill Elker, guitar and vocals, Victoria Elker, bass and vocals and Sophia Mae, violin and vocals.

“We’re desperate to connect to people through the common human experiences that we write about and the exuberance of our live show. People have a lot of choices of how they’ll kick-back, so we intend to deliver a show where they can be free,” Isaak Elker said.

The band is recognized by their audiences not only for their extensible range, but for their chemistry and contagious energy on stage.

“If they were a drink they’d be a double G&T in a hi-ball with LOTS of limes. Classy with a huge punch,” one fan said on their website.

Since the release of the band’s first EP, “The Changeover,” in 2015, they have gained a small following of passionate fans and although they’ve played big stages, they said some of their favorite shows have been more intimate concerts in friends and families’ living rooms.

“I was lucky enough to have GMB play at my wedding. The dance floor was packed for their entire set, and everyone told me how amazing they were. If you have the chance to catch them, do it. You will love their sound and energy,” another fan said on their website.

If you’re unable to catch the show, you can still give them a listen over on Spotify.

NOTA open read

Kick off the semester with NOTA, the university’s bi-annual literary and art publication, on Tuesday, Feb. 16, from 7:30-8:30 p.m. for their first open read of the semester.

This event is open to everyone and serves as a safe space to read your poetry and prose, or just listen to your peers share theirs. Even if you’re not a writer, the diversity of stories told will leave you feeling inspired to create in whatever way you can.

This event is also a great way to practice spoken word and connect with like-minded creatives.

If you’re unable to make this event, there will be more to come. If you’re interested in future events, you can like them on Facebook or follow them over on Instagram.

