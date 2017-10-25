UW-Eau Claire art student sculpts dreams to work at Disney

Renee Ewer has caught the attention of her peers and professors with her work

Renee Ewer has had her art displayed in Haas, NOTA, the Foster Art Gallery and the McIntyre Library.

Renee Ewer loves to create things.

Ewer, who is a senior creative writing and art student with a sculpture emphasis, has had her art shown in many places around campus including Haas Fine Arts Center, the Foster Art Gallery, NOTA and the McIntyre Library.

Ewer has caught the attention of her classmates with her personality and artwork, especially Angela Hazen, a fellow sculpture student and senior.

“She’s got such energy and she’s always bubbly and always asking how everyone is doing,” Hazen said. “She’s just such a wonderful artist and person in general; I just love seeing what she comes up with all the time.”

Ewer one day hopes to work on movie sets for Disney or Marvel.

Her sculptures are currently on display in Haas Fine Arts Center’s main hallway and in the basement of the McIntyre Library.