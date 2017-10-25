The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator

Art student shows strength in sculptures

Lindsey Ambrosius, Multimedia EditorOctober 25, 2017Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Lindsey Ambrosius

More stories from Lindsey Ambrosius

UW-Eau Claire art student sculpts dreams to work at Disney
October 25, 2017

This art student has battled cancer and documented her journey through art

Angela+Hazan%2C+a+senior+art+student%2C+documents+her+cancer+battle+through+art.
Angela Hazan, a senior art student, documents her cancer battle through art.

Angela Hazan, a senior art student, documents her cancer battle through art.

SUBMITTED

SUBMITTED

Angela Hazan, a senior art student, documents her cancer battle through art.

Advertisement

Angela Hazan was diagnosed with breast cancer in June 2016. She documented her journey with a series of sculptures and named them “It Could Have Been Worse.”

Hazan, a senior art student with an emphasis in sculpture, has created six sculptures by creating molds and casts of her breasts at the different stages of her journey. She plans on creating three more sculptures this semester to complete the project. She has also incorporated video and photography into the project.

The mother of five owns two businesses on top of going to school. She owns a T-shirt and sign company. She also owns her own transportation company where she hauls items in a semi truck.

Hazen will graduate in December and said she “would like to go to grad school to teach college courses” one day, but she just started a job with Artisan Forge Studio where she will be creating large sculptures.

“It Could Have Been Worse” was on display in the Haas Fine Arts Center main lobby in spring 2017.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , ,

Leave a Comment

The Spectator intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards. The Spectator does not allow anonymous comments and requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Student Life

UW-Eau Claire art student sculpts dreams to work at Disney
UW-Eau Claire art student sculpts dreams to work at Disney
Blugold cross country athlete looks to finish strong
Blugold cross country athlete looks to finish strong
Student Organization of Latinos gives students a sense of community and culture
Student Organization of Latinos gives students a sense of community and culture
Senior organizational communication student planned festivals for Academy of Country Music
Senior organizational communication student planned festivals for Academy of Country Music
UW-Eau Claire students spread awareness for depression
UW-Eau Claire students spread awareness for depression
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Art student shows strength in sculptures

    News

    Blugold gets his images featured in USA Today College Guide

  • Art student shows strength in sculptures

    News

    Towers Halls get a new name

  • Art student shows strength in sculptures

    News

    Traditional on-campus residence halls to be reserved for incoming first-year students

  • Art student shows strength in sculptures

    News

    Expiration of Federal Perkins Loan Program puts college affordability into question

  • Art student shows strength in sculptures

    Currents

    Tangled Up In Hue celebrates shop dog’s retirement with fifth annual Dog Art Show

  • Art student shows strength in sculptures

    Currents

    International Fall Fest cultivates community

  • Art student shows strength in sculptures

    News

    Human rights advocate provides insight on how to heal the wounds of racism

  • Art student shows strength in sculptures

    News

    Chancellor Schmidt advocating for DACA participants

  • Art student shows strength in sculptures

    Currents

    A look into the life of a local beekeeper

  • Art student shows strength in sculptures

    News

    Hilltop Bowling Alley to be reconstructed

Menu
The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.
Art student shows strength in sculptures