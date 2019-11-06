Women’s soccer shuts the Blue Devils out

The Blugolds won at home against the UW-Stout Blue Devils 6-0. With Anna Sveiven at goalkeeper, she recorded her tenth shutout of the season.Four different players earned the six shots scored by the Blugolds.

The scoring started at minute 37 of the game when Courtney Slowinski, a first-year forward, scored her sixth goal of the season. Slowinski had one other shot attempt, which did not score.

In the last three minutes of the first half, Maggie Conway, a first-year midfielder, scored her first of two goals in the game. Her second goal came at minute 74. These are Conway’s only goals on the season, according to Blugold Athletics.

After halftime, the Blugolds led 2-0. It was in minute 55 that Krista Koenig, a second-year forward, scored her fifth goal of the season.

Two goals were scored by Tessa Grywalsky, a third-year forward. These two goals were in minute 66 and minute 68 and were Grywalsky’s fifth and sixth goals of the season, respectively.

The sixth and final goal of the game was scored by Conway in minute 74.

“It felt like we wore out Stout, keep them chasing a little bit,” Sean Yengo, the Blugold head coach said. “And we have a pretty deep bench, so it was just a matter of getting that first (goal) in.”

The Blugolds were able to get 20 shots, with 15 of those on goal. The Blue Devils did not get a single shot off.

“It was a good team performance overall,” Emily Sullivan, the fourth-year midfielder said. “And we had multiple people score goals, which is always exciting.”

In the season, there have been 14 different players to score goals, according to Blugold athletics.

“I think it’s good that we could put a lot of goals away,” Emma Stange, a second-year midfielder said. “Because the past couple games have been 2-1, so (a little too) close. I think it was good for us to end the season for us with a big win going into the tournament.”

The last time the Blugolds won by more than two points was on Oct. 13. against Ripon, where they won 6-1.

The Blugolds took home Paul Bunyan’s Axe after the game for the third year in a row.

“We love the axe trophy,” Yengo said. “It’s nice to play for something other than just the game itself. We started this about five years ago, and it’s been a lot of fun.”

