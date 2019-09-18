Blugolds enter the back nine of their fall season

The Blugold golf team entered the back nine of their season with the 2019 Alumni Outing this past weekend.

The season started back in August with Augsburg Fall Invite and will continue through mid-October when they travel down to Florida for Golfweek DIII Fall Invitational.

While no current Blugold golfers played this past weekend at the Alumni Outing, several former Blugolds came back to the Eau Claire Golf and Country Club to showcase their skills and their passion for the game.

Mike Greer, a former Blugold All-American and current volunteer coach, has participated in the Alumni Outing every year since it was brought back several years ago.

“Definitely the comradery of seeing old teammates and former Blugold golfers,” Greer said. “It’s also a great chance to get out and play our former home course with current members of the team.”

Greer is also now the head golf professional at the Eau Claire Golf and Country Club. He was also the former head coach and will always be a huge supporter of Blugold golf.

Current head coach Darrin Skinner entering his second season as head coach with a different perspective on this year.

“The alumni give such a different perspective to a current college athlete,” Skinner said. “Enjoying the time building relationships while getting to play a game you love is a message constantly reiterated by alumni. Their input really helps the development for players that are not currently among the top five players.”

The current Blugolds are ranked No. 22 in the country according to golfstat.com, but coach Skinner believes his team can climb the ranks within the next few weeks.

“Rankings are subject to how we play, so I hope we can climb the rankings due to playing well,” Skinner said. “Over the next month we will play against 17 of the top 25 teams in the nation, which will definitely give great feedback on our team.”

The Blugolds have three more tournaments spanning over the next month before they go on the winter break. Their fall season ends October 15. The spring season starts back up in early April with the Illinois Wesleyan Invitational.

“I never like to put an expectation when you are talking golf, but I think this is a special group with very deep talent.” Greer said. “It’s definitely a team that can bring the Blugolds back to the National Championship this Spring.”

One key player who’s looking to make a big impact this season is second-year golfer Cole Jahnke. According to Skinner, Jahnke worked very hard over the summer and has been terrific for most of the fall season.

“We are fortunate to have a group that works very hard and has their eyes on reaching Nationals,” Skinner said. “They work hard year-round and invest a great deal of their free time to get better.”

The Blugolds are back in action next weekend at the Saint John’s Fall Invite at Greystone Golf Club. The invite starts at 12:30 and can be followed live online at blugolds.com.

