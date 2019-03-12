The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator

Menu

Formations on Ice: The UWEC Figure Skaters

Story by Ryan Huling, Staff WriterMarch 12, 2019Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Ryan Huling

More stories from Ryan Huling

Women’s hockey season ends in NCAA quarterfinals
March 12, 2019

Get to know the students who take the ice in synchronized figure skating

Two+teammates%2C+Timmy+Zupanc+and+Alexandra+O%E2%80%99Hara+choose+an+elegant+way+to+warm+up.+
Back to Article
Back to Article

Formations on Ice: The UWEC Figure Skaters

Two teammates, Timmy Zupanc and Alexandra O’Hara choose an elegant way to warm up.

Two teammates, Timmy Zupanc and Alexandra O’Hara choose an elegant way to warm up.

Photo by Sam Farley

Two teammates, Timmy Zupanc and Alexandra O’Hara choose an elegant way to warm up.

Photo by Sam Farley

Photo by Sam Farley

Two teammates, Timmy Zupanc and Alexandra O’Hara choose an elegant way to warm up.

Advertisement

At UW-Eau Claire, the figure skating team is a group that brings people of different education clusters together.

The team comprises 14 students who perform synchronized ice shows for am audience. The team works together to create shapes and formations on the ice. Paige Kaiser, a third-year actuarial science student, and Alexandra O’Hara, a third-year criminal justice student, said that each member must be in sync with the rest of the group to create pristine looking formations.

They perform at hockey games and ice shows throughout the Midwest to entertain.

According to Mackenzie Shay, a third-year English education and Spanish education student, the group has allowed them to be part of something that relieves stress from school work.

“This team is really a nice way to get away from homework and stresses of life to get away with friends to do something you love,” said Shay. UW-Eau Claire is the only school in the UW System to have a synchronized figure skating team, according to the captains.

Many of the members continued skating because of the future UW-Eau Claire could offer for their skating career.

It also drew many of the members to the university. Some are from Illinois and, upon learning that UW-Eau Claire had a figure skating team, chose to attend. Even after transferring, one member came back to be a part of the team again.

Kaiser, co-captain of the team, said since last year, the team has grown tremendously. Last year, the team had eight members. One semester later, the team had more than doubled in size, reaching 19 members.

“We really wanted an opportunity to continue it in college,” Kaiser said. “It encourages young girls to keep going.”

The team practices twice a week, once on the ice at Hobbs Ice Arena and once off the ice in McPhee Strength and Performance Center. They begin by warming up their bodies and transition to focusing on formations.

“When we work on our skills together, we all improve,” said O’Hara. “It’s a very welcoming and encouraging environment to be in.”

The captains said the team focuses to make their practices as efficient as they can be. They are very team-oriented and must work together and collaborate to perform as best they can. Every member of the team has a role to play and is relied on.

The team has performed at the Dr. Richard Porter Synchronized Classic in Ann Arbor, Michigan — which the captains said was their favorite — as well as at the La Crosse Ice Show this past weekend, just to name a few.

Catch the UW-Eau Claire figure skating team at the Eau Claire Ice Show on April 11, 12 and 13 at the Hobbs.

Huling can be reached at [email protected]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , ,

About the Contributors
Ryan Huling, Staff Writer

Ryan Huling is a first-year English Education student. He enjoys listening to excessive amounts of music and podcasts. If you'd like to discuss in-depth Marvel theories, Ryan is definitely interested.

Sam Farley, Multimedia Editor

Sam Farley is a third-year multimedia and web design student with a minor in Spanish and a certificate in computer programming. She can be found outside with her camera, at the nearest bowling alley or on campus solving crypto quotes and watching Tasty cooking videos.

Leave a Comment

The Spectator intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards. The Spectator does not allow anonymous comments and requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Sports

Beschorner brings winning culture to Blugold football
Beschorner brings winning culture to Blugold football
Blugolds take on the slopes as winter season continues
Blugolds take on the slopes as winter season continues
Women’s hockey season ends in NCAA quarterfinals
Women’s hockey season ends in NCAA quarterfinals
The Final Whistle
The Final Whistle
Track and field takes on nationals in Boston
Track and field takes on nationals in Boston
Navigate Left
  • Formations on Ice: The UWEC Figure Skaters

    Sports

    Beschorner brings winning culture to Blugold football

  • Formations on Ice: The UWEC Figure Skaters

    Sports

    Blugolds take on the slopes as winter season continues

  • Formations on Ice: The UWEC Figure Skaters

    Sports

    Women’s hockey season ends in NCAA quarterfinals

  • Formations on Ice: The UWEC Figure Skaters

    Editorial

    The Final Whistle

  • Formations on Ice: The UWEC Figure Skaters

    Sports

    Track and field takes on nationals in Boston

  • Formations on Ice: The UWEC Figure Skaters

    Editorial

    The Final Whistle

  • Formations on Ice: The UWEC Figure Skaters

    Sports

    Blugold women’s hockey two-time champions of WIAC Championship

  • Formations on Ice: The UWEC Figure Skaters

    Sports

    A glance at UWEC women’s ultimate frisbee

  • Formations on Ice: The UWEC Figure Skaters

    Sports

    Hallee Hoeppner named 2019 WIAC Player of the Year

  • Formations on Ice: The UWEC Figure Skaters

    Sports

    Men’s hockey finishes as runner up in the WIAC

Navigate Right
The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.
Formations on Ice: The UWEC Figure Skaters