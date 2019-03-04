UW-Eau Claire gymnastics team defeated in last dual meet

The UW-Eau Claire gymnastics team lost their final dual meet of the season against UW-Stout with a score of 187.525 to 182.600, this past Friday night at the McPhee Fitness Center.

UW-Stout took first place in all four events but won only by a fraction of a point in three of the events. The Blugolds still placed in three of the events.

Hannah Lewis, a fourth-year athlete, placed first in the uneven parallel bars with a score of 9.675, Lauralynn Anderson, a fourth-year athlete, placed second on the balance beam with a score of 9.400, and Victoria Perron, a second-year athlete, placed third in vault with a score of 9.475.

Ashley Benes, a second-year athlete, said she felt like the team had a little bit of a rough patch in the middle of the season, but found their way and felt more connected in these last few meets.

“We had a lot of fun with less pressure on ourselves,” Benes said.

Anderson, a fourth-year environment biology student, said the bond their team shares isn’t like any bond she’s had before.

“Everyone understands where you’re coming from,” Anderson said, “and they’re all supportive through every area of your life.”

With Friday’s meet being her last dual meet as a Blugold, Anderson said this meet was her favorite memory of the season.

“I did about as good as I could on three events,” Anderson said. “I got to do my floor routine and it’s my favorite event. It was really fun to be able to end this season with my favorite event.”

As graduation approaches, Anderson said she would love to stay connected with gymnastics somehow.

“I would love to be able to teach little kids or show them how fun gymnastics is,” Anderson said. “I’ll always follow it forever.”

Danielle Schulzetenberg, head coach of the UW-Eau Claire gymnastics team, has been coaching gymnastics for 10 years.

“I thought this season was a year of growth and learning,” Schulzetenberg said. “We kind of went through this year together, learning. They’ve come a long way in confidence and as people, a lot of people stepped up as leaders.”

Schulzetenberg said her favorite part of the season was watching the team come together and how they battled through together this season.

“I hope that next year, our juniors, sophomores and freshmen take everything from our senior class because they’re full of leadership and community,” Schulzetenberg said.

Though this meet was the end of the regular season, the Blugolds will compete at the WIAC and National Collegiate Gymnastics Association Regional meet at UW-Stout March 9.

