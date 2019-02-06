Multiple Blugolds land in top six at the Don Parker Open

The UW-Eau Claire Don Parker Open, formerly known as the Blugold Open, took place Feb. 2 at the McPhee Center. According to blugolds.com, this wrestling tournament is one of the oldest in the NCAA Division II and was named after longtime Blugolds coach, Don Parker. Parker was a coach for 32 years, during which he was dedicated to building up the entire wrestling program. He succeeded in this endeavor by leading the team to multiple All-American and conference championships.

This year’s athletes lived up to the former coach’s glory with eight athletes placing in the top six of their weight category. Leading the team was Chase Schmidt, a second-year wrestler, who finished in second place at 165 pounds.

In the 133 class, Thomas Severson, a first-year wrestler placed fourth after a medical forfeit. Next Toby Mosley, fourth-year, came in sixth place in the 174 class.

After a tireless four minute battle, first-year Jordan Blanchard won the fifth place match in the 184 class by fall over Augsburg Athlete, Dylan Lentz. Eau Claire’s James Huntley, second-year wrestler, also won the fifth place match in the 197 class by medical forfeit over an athlete from Augsburg.

The Blugolds later dominated in the 285 class with Tyler Burt, a second-year wrestler, Austen Hakes, a second-year wrestler, and Adam Lucast, a first-year wrestler, all finishing in the top six.

After all the excitement from the Don Parker Open, the Blugold wrestlers can next be found at the WIAC Championships. This year the championships are being hosted by UW-Eau Claire and will be taking place at noon on Feb. 8 at the McPhee Center.

