The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.

The Spectator

Menu

Men’s hockey grabs two home wins over the weekend

Katrina Erskine, Staff WriterOctober 30, 2018Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Katrina Erskine

More stories from Katrina Erskine

Blugolds scoreless against UW-Whitewater Warhawks
October 18, 2018

The team is ranked No. 14 for Division III hockey after the victories

The+Blugold+men%27s+hockey+team+stride+into+the+season+with+two+home+wins+against+Milwaukee+School+of+Engineering+and+Lake+Forest+College.+They+added+an+away+win+against+Northland+College+on+Tuesday.+
The Blugold men's hockey team stride into the season with two home wins against Milwaukee School of Engineering and Lake Forest College. They added an away win against Northland College on Tuesday.

The Blugold men's hockey team stride into the season with two home wins against Milwaukee School of Engineering and Lake Forest College. They added an away win against Northland College on Tuesday.

Gabbie Henn

Gabbie Henn

The Blugold men's hockey team stride into the season with two home wins against Milwaukee School of Engineering and Lake Forest College. They added an away win against Northland College on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The UW-Eau Claire men’s ice hockey season is back in full swing with fiery victories against the Milwaukee School of Engineering and Lake Forest College at Hobbs Municipal Ice Center over the weekend.

The Blugolds matched up against Milwaukee. They won 3-1.

UW-Eau Claire was able to get on the scoreboard by the 8:50 mark. Andrew McGlynn, a first-year forward, scored the first goal for the Blugolds.

“He sees the ice well,” Coach Matt Loen said. “He’s really strong on the puck, we are expecting him to just continue to grow as a player.”

Milwaukee wasn’t able to get a goal during the first period of the game. At the start of the second period, both teams fought for a goal. McGlynn scored on a power play at the 5:16 mark, making the score 2-0.

Shortly after, another Blugold got on the board during a power play. Johnny Mueller, a fourth-year defensive player for UW-Eau Claire, scored the third goal of the game.

The Blugolds were up 3-0, but Milwaukee didn’t leave the scoreboard unattended. Milwaukee’s Evan Kearns scored the first goal for the team during the second period.

The third period remained scoreless. The Blugolds had 42 shots on goal and won 42 faceoffs, ending the game for a 3-1 win.

“I think we just want to continue to grow as a team,” Loen said. “Our goal is to be the best team in the nation at the end of the year.”

After the first win of the season on Friday night, the Blugolds followed up with another victory on Saturday against Lake Forest College from Illinois.

In the first period Lucas Kohls, a fourth-year forward for the Blugolds, took advantage of a power play and scored the first goal of the game.

“I felt good to get a goal early in the season, so that I could focus on the details that help teams win hockey games,” Kohls said. “This is my last year as a Blugold, and it is bittersweet, but I am thankful for the opportunity that Coach Loen gave me to come here and continue my hockey career.”

Lake Forest was unresponsive and the first period remained 1-0 with the Blugolds in the lead.

Both teams weren’t able to get the puck in the back of the net during the second period.

UW-Eau Claire’s Scott Munro, a third-year defenseman, scored in the third period. Ryan Kruss from Lake Forest responded by scoring, putting the team one point behind the Blugolds.

Nathan Dingmann, a second-year forward for the Blugolds, scored the last goal of the game. The final score of Saturday’s game was 3-1.

The Blugolds remain undefeated with an away win against Northland College on Tuesday. The team was able to play down to the last few minutes, scoring a third period goal to take a 3-2 victory back to Eau Claire. 

“I think we can improve on a lot of things,” Loen said. “Just little things that we can keep getting better at and growing as a team.”

Erskine can be reached at [email protected].

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , , ,

About the Contributors
Katrina Erskine, Staff Writer

Katrina Erskine attended NDSU her first year and now attends UWEC. Katrina’s major is English Education. She enjoys being active and having a good burrito.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Gabbie Henn, Staff Photographer

Gabbie Henn is a photography student and is a staff photographer on The Spectator. She enjoys thrifting, cooking yummy food, and loves going to concerts.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Leave a Comment

The Spectator intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards. The Spectator does not allow anonymous comments and requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Sports

Kick, hit, block, fake out
Kick, hit, block, fake out
Women’s tennis places third at WIAC Championship
Women’s tennis places third at WIAC Championship
Growing out of sports culture
Growing out of sports culture
Vigor in the Valley
Vigor in the Valley
Women’s soccer clinches another victory
Women’s soccer clinches another victory
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Men’s hockey grabs two home wins over the weekend

    Sports

    Kick, hit, block, fake out

  • Men’s hockey grabs two home wins over the weekend

    Sports

    Women’s tennis places third at WIAC Championship

  • Men’s hockey grabs two home wins over the weekend

    Sports

    Growing out of sports culture

  • Men’s hockey grabs two home wins over the weekend

    Column

    Vigor in the Valley

  • Men’s hockey grabs two home wins over the weekend

    Multimedia

    Women’s soccer clinches another victory

  • Men’s hockey grabs two home wins over the weekend

    Sports

    Blugolds scoreless against UW-Whitewater Warhawks

  • Men’s hockey grabs two home wins over the weekend

    Sports

    Blugold women’s volleyball improves record to 5-0

  • Men’s hockey grabs two home wins over the weekend

    Sports

    Women’s tennis sweeps two teams during weekend tournaments

  • Men’s hockey grabs two home wins over the weekend

    Sports

    UW-Eau Claire swim and dive team dominates Titans

  • Men’s hockey grabs two home wins over the weekend

    Sports

    Women’s volleyball splits at weekend tournament

The official student newspaper of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire since 1923.
Men’s hockey grabs two home wins over the weekend