Greatest sports moments over the past year
This will be our official final podcast ever. I promise.
With our journey coming to and end, we thought it would be a good idea to recap what we thought were the best sports moments over the past year. There have been some exciting moments as always over the last year or so.
The Philadelphia Eagles winning the first super bowl ever is obviously a big one. Clemson winning the national championship what is now two seasons ago, but technically happened in 2017.
The Aaron Rodgers, Randall cobb hail mary last January against the Giants. And you also have the Jared Cook tip toe catch that set up the field goal to beat the Cowboys. I tell ya, Rodgers has a knack for the spectacular.
Also, the Patriots improbable comeback against the Falcons in super bowl 51.
There was the Mcgregor-Mayweather fight.
And then finally, the Astros winning their first world series this past November.
To say the least, there have been plenty of big moments over the last year that have happened. But what was the greatest?
